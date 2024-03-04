Jalen Brunson knee injury update: Latest status of Knicks' star guard & probable return timeline explored

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for their game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Many were surprised as he exited their 107-98 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He only played one minute and had to head back to the locker room shortly after the start of the game.

Brunson has only missed four games this season and has been relatively active with the Knicks. The last time he wasn't able to play was their Feb. 27 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. His absence during that game isn't related to the latest injury he had against the Cavs.

Without their best player, the Knicks (36-25) have a 1-3 record. This shows how important Brunson is to their success. Even though he only logged one minute of action, New York was able to win on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson injury update

Jalen Brunson was ruled from returning Sunday night as he went down with a left knee contusion. Initially, many thought it was a serious knee or leg injury as he was down on the floor for some time.

Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that the one-time All-Star didn't suffer a major injury and is expected to only miss a few games. This will be an ideal situation for the team as the season approaches its conclusion. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson has played 57 games, averaging 27.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. His numbers led to him being selected as an All-Star for the first time.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

The former Villanova star suffered a knee injury 40 seconds into the game. A midrange floppy play was called for him, and he received the ball from the elbow. As he went up for the shot, his legs flailed and Brunson immediately grabbed his left knee going down.

The star limped on one leg and went down. Brunson stayed on the floor for some time until a timeout was taken and he was escorted to the locker room.

It was a noncontact injury, and fans are hoping to see him back on the floor.

Jalen Brunson stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

There's a chance that Brunson could play on Tuesday against the Hawks. The Knicks have played the Hawks twice this season. The 6-foot-1 guard has averaged 27.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 6.5 apg against Atlanta.

The Knicks are also dealing with injuries to OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.