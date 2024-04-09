Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele goes topless as she tries pregnancy trick to fit into loose jeans

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are expecting their first baby. The couple have been excited about their first baby together. While Green has been away playing basketball in the NBA, Michelle, who is 32-week-pregnant, has been proudly putting her pictures with her baby bump on her social media.

Most recently, the IG model girlfriend of the Houston Rockets star went topless for her latest picture on her social media handle. However, given how she had made it big through social media, this wasn’t just another modeling photo shoot.

Draya Michele was seen posing topless, clearly showing her baby bump. However, rather than just another modeling picture, this was about her struggle with pregnancy.

Posting the picture on her IG handle, Michele captioned the post,

“This ain’t one of them denim maternity shoots. This is me just trying on jeans. UPDATE: they did not fit.”

Given the impact of pregnancy on the body, Draya Michelle’s struggles are real. Recently, she has been very active on social media, sharing her struggle with pregnancy. Moreover, she was recently seen supporting her baby daddy Green from the courtside.

Draya Michele says she has been happiest during her pregnancy

Since Draya Michele announced her pregnancy, she and her NBA star boyfriend Jalen Green have been at their happiest. Green had inarguably the greatest stretch of his career in the NBA. He was declared Player of the Week and was averaging over 32 points before the Rockets’ snapped their 11-game winning streak.

Earlier, in late March, Michele posted an update about the struggles of her pregnancy and the anticipation and anxiety surrounding it. However, she also said that she was experiencing one of the happiest time of her life.

Posting a story on her IG handle, Michele wrote that she wasn’t sure if she should put breastfeeding videos online. She was also anxious about her body not being able to produce breastmilk. However, other than that, she was very happy.

“Other than that, I am top 5 happiest I have ever been in my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she quickly changed her mind and posted,

“Ok top 3 actually (happiest I have ever been in my life).”

Everything is going perfectly in the couple’s lives. Draya Michele is ready to start a family with Green.