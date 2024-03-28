“Top 3 happiest I’ve ever been”: Draya Michele revels in joy while rocking $2,450 Botega bag and Adidas shoe in 30-week baby bump pic

Jalen Green’s girlfriend Draya Michele is welcoming all kinds of happiness to her world. The to-be-mother is already 30 weeks pregnant with her first child with Green. Her baby's daddy is having the greatest time of his career as a basketball player. All in all, the couple has been the happiest they have ever been.

Michele, who is 17 years older than Green, took to Instagram to gladly share her joy with the world. The fashion designer girlfriend of the Houston Rockets' young star posted on Instagram that this is the "top 3" happiest she has ever been in her life.

Michele posted a story to her IG handle, expressing the difficulties and insecurities that she might face as a mother. She also wrote that she is still struggling with the idea of posting videos of her breastfeeding. However, she added,

“Other than that, I am top 5 happiest I have ever been in my life.”

She quickly changed her mind and posted next,

“Ok top 3 actually (happiest I have ever been in my life).”

Michele was clearly beaming in her green-themed outfit. She also posted a picture of her green and white Adidas shoes and matched it with a green $2,450 Botega bag.

Just like Draya Michele, Jalen Green is also enjoying one of the happiest times of his life and perhaps the happiest period of his basketball career. He has been the driving force behind the Houston Rockets' late surge in the regular season. The Rockets have won 11 of their last 12 games, 10 of them consecutively.

The Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA right now and Green is arguably the hottest player in the league, averaging 32.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in the last five games. He was also recently declared Player of The Week. It is definitely good to see that all is going well in the Green family.

Jalen Green puts a masterful performance in front of his ‘Samba Mama’ Draya Michele

It seems like Draya Michele is a lucky charm for Jalen Green. Since the time the news of her pregnancy became public, the young star can’t stop punishing his opponents on the floor. He has taken on leadership roles on both ends of the floor.

Earlier, on March 23, the Rockets faced the Utah Jazz in their another game in which they pushed for the postseason. Lucky for Green, Draya Michele was sitting courtside with her baby bump. Inspired, Green put on a masterful performance.

He erupted for 41 points, four rebounds and four assists. He was unstoppable from the floor, making 15 of his 22 shots and draining seven of 11 three-pointers.

Later, Draya Michele posted a picture of her sitting courtside with her baby bump. She captioned her post,

“Samba Mama.”

Later, Green also mentioned ‘family’ and ‘baby’ as the inspiration behind his masterful performance. Seems like the anticipation of being a father has already taught him to take on bigger responsibilities. Perhaps, father time is not that bad!