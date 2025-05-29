Jalen Green’s girlfriend Draya Michele drops 5-word reaction as Hailey Bieber cashes out in $1,000,000,000 Rhode move

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele reacted to Hailey Bieber's latest $1,000,000,000 business move. According to Vogue Business on Wednesday, the American supermodel's skincare brand was set to be acquired by Elf Beauty in a massive deal.

Green's girlfriend seemed happy with the move and reacted to the news on her social media. She reposted the post by @voguebusiness on her Instagram Story and captioned the post with a five-word reaction.

"You know what.... Hell yeah," Michele wrote.

Hailey Bieber launched her beauty and skincare brand in July 2022. The brand was named after her middle name. Since the launch, the brand has witnessed exponential growth, owing to Bieber's strong social media presence and the product's simple yet effective use.

According to Vogue, in addition to the big business move, Hailey Bieber will continue to hold the position of founder. She will also add to her role in the beauty brand as Rhode’s chief creative officer and guide the brand in "creative product innovation and marketing."

Bieber also said that she would expand her role as a "strategic advisor for both Rhode and Elf Beauty."

"I just want to continue being a force in the [beauty and skincare] space globally," Bieber told Vogue.

Jalen Green's GF Draya Michele details her nail trauma after a bad day at parlor

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele had a traumatic day at the parlor. The entrepreneur model took to her social media to detail her experience.

On her IG Story, she posted a close-up picture of the clear polish artificial nail she got done. The picture showed a blood clot on her middle finger, something she perhaps got during the session.

"Bro. I had the worst nail trauma ever in life," Michele wrote in the caption. "I gotta rock shorties for a while."

However, the young Houston Rockets star's girlfriend somehow got rid of the apparent blood clot by covering her nails with an opaque layer.

"I damn near needed a new finger," she added.

"Yeah the trauma nail looks a lil different but we had to do what we could because... it couldn't be touched."

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been dating since 2023. The couple has kept the relationship low-key since then. They welcomed their daughter in May 2024, on Mother's Day.

