James Harden games vs Philadelphia 76ers this season: When will the Beard face his last team in 2023-24?

Finally getting what he wants, James Harden has officially been traded to the LA Clippers after the Philadelphia 76ers took some time to consider it. The deal happened overnight, as it was reported at 2 a.m. E.T., surprising everyone who was waiting for any sort of development.

Harden, together with PJ Tucker and Flip Petrusev, will make their way to Los Angeles as they are the new members of the team. In exchange, Philly received Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

So far, the Clippers haven't faced the Sixers in the regular season. Their matchups will be a must-watch for fans. Their first season matchup against each other will be on March 24, 2024. Philly will visit the Crypto.com arena and it will be the first game between Harden and Joel Embiid.

According to their schedules, they will only get the chance to meet twice, given that they play in opposite conferences. The second game between them will be on March 27, 2024, which isn't that far from their first game. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center, and it'll be the first time Harden plays in front of the Philly crowd since the trade.

Both teams can finally move on from the trade talks after it was officially done last night. The trade changes things for the Western Conference team, turning them into a "championship or bust" team. All eyes are also on the 2017-18 MVP as he has had his way in requesting trades whenever the situation gets sour.

Kenyon Martin Sr. reacts to the James Harden trade

To complete the trade, Martin was included in the trade package. James Harden got what he wanted, but it affected some players along the way. After the deal was announced, former NBA star, Kenyon Martin Sr., shared his thoughts on his son being part of the deal.

Martin Sr. talked about it in the most recent episode of "Gil's Arena", and shared how he had to break the news to his family.

"Having to break this news to the little ones that are excited when KJ comes by. It’s that that people don’t understand," Martin said.

Martin Jr. will have a great time with Philly as they try to compete for a title again this season. With the supporting cast that the Sixers have surrounding Joel Embiid, there's a chance that the team will make some noise.

