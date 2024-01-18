American rapper, actor and activist Common and singer, producer and talk-show host Jennifer Hudson were spotted at the Crypto.com Arena. They were sitting in the celebrity row for the LA Lakers versus the Dallas Mavericks game.

J.Hud was wearing a long brown leather overcoat over a white hoodie and a pair of leopard-printed gloves. However, what stood out was her sneakers. The American singer and actress paired her outfit with Air Jordan 1 Skyline.

Common and Hudson were twinning with their white hoodie while he wore a sleeveless jacket over it. Common had paired his top with cream-colored pants and green and white shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While neither has spoken about their relationship, this isn’t the first time Common and Hudson have been spotted in public. A week ago, they were present in a game between the LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors.

In Nov. 2023, Hudson and Common were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City while attending a performance at Joe’s Pub theater. They were attending a performance that honored jazz legend Mikel Mwalimu-Banksat.

Hudson and Common will be starring opposite each other in their upcoming thriller “Breathe.” The film also features Milla Jovovich. The movie is still in post-production, and there is no update on the release date.

On a different note, the LA Lakers registered a massive win over the Mavericks, notching their 21st win of the season. LeBron James (25 points), Anthony Davis (28) and D’Angelo Russell (29) made significant contributions to the game.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double for the Mavericks. He registered 33 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds.

Jennifer Hudson says she is happy in her relationship without naming Common

Common and Jennifer Hudson were first spotted together in 2022. However, Hudson dismissed dating rumors and said that since they played husband and wife in their upcoming film, it was easy for the paparazzi to pick up a story.

Last year in August, Hudson again shot down the dating rumor between her and Common. However, she did compliment him by calling him a beautiful human being.

In November last year, the Academy Award-winning actress told Gayle King on the “CBS Mornings” show that she was in a relationship.

“I am very happy,” Hudson replied, to which King, 68, added, "very nice relationship."

“Yes, ma’am,” Hudson replied. King teased, "With someone who shall remain nameless."

Common and Hudson are some of the few singers who have been able to make their careers in both music and cinema. He has appeared in multiple movies, including “Just Wright,” a basketball-themed romance movie.

Hudson is one of the only 17 people in the world to have won an Academy Award, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!