“Jokic is the best big man” - NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen all praise for Nikola Jokic during his trip to India (Exclusive)

During his recent trip to India, NBA legend and Hall of Famer Ray Allen discussed various topics regarding basketball and the league. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Allen also shared his thoughts on the best big man in the league.

Allen is widely regarded as one of the finest shooting guards the sport has seen. With one of the most elegant shooting strokes and playing styles, Allen established himself as a sniper of the highest caliber.

The 2x NBA champion accumulated a lot of experience during his illustrious 18-year NBA career. He also gained a keen insight on the current state of the game and the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allen talked about basketball and the NBA. The Hall of Famer was asked to share his thoughts about the best big man in the league at the moment. Considering that the league is in another transitional phase where the big man is becoming a dominant position again, Allen offered a straightforward response:

"I mean, right now, I think Jokic is the best big man in the league. And I say that because he can also pass. He's just real crafty."

The 2x champion also gave props to 76ers superstar and newly crowned MVP Joel Embiid for his ability to score. However, he returned to his thoughts on Nikola Jokic:

"He's crafty around the basket. He can score. He doesn't overpower you. It's not like he's an athlete, but he's a tough cover. Then he brings your big all the way out and blows right by you. So, I think, skill-wise, he's just a hard player to guard."

NBA @NBA



32 points

10 rebounds

12 assists



Nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals



presented by Nikola Jokic 30-point Playoff triple-double 🗣️32 points10 rebounds12 assistsNuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals #NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US Nikola Jokic 30-point Playoff triple-double 🗣️32 points10 rebounds12 assistsNuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals ‼️#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US https://t.co/sYjSopsNHG

The race for the MVP was a deadlock between Jokic and Embiid yet again. The dominance of the two big men is telling, as their teams continue to make a surge in the playoffs.

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out against the Boston Celtics to secure a place in the ECF on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are due to face off against LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the WCF.

Ray Allen on influx of international talent

Ray Allen also shared his thoughts on the influx of overseas talent in the league. He noted that Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP, is from overseas, like Joel Embiid, the newly crowned MVP, elaborating:

"I love it because it speaks volumes to how international the game has grown, one. And two, it tells the kids in America that you've got to work on your skill because kids around the world are going to start playing basketball.

"And it plays heavier into world competition with the Olympics coming in 2024. By 2028, I guarantee you, by 2028, it's going to be a stiffer draw for America to say we're the best country in the world when it comes to basketball."

Ray Allen seemed excited about the rise in popularity for basketball around the world. It goes without saying that the landscape of basketball is due to change as international leagues witness the growth and development of stars.

Also Read: Where did Ray Allen go to college? NBA Hall Of Famer graduates with degree in General Studies

Poll : 0 votes