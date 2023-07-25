"It's a good day for Philippines Basketball"- Jordan Clarkson is set to join FIBA World Cup 2023 5 days late, thanks to prior agreement

Philippine Basketball Federation president Al Panlilio announced on Tuesday that Jordan Clarkson will join the team's FIBA World Cup training camp on August 6.

"It's a good day for Philippine basketball. With Jordan Clarkson on board, the SBP looks forward to a competitive showing against the best in our region," Panlilio stated.

IT'S OFFICIAL.



NBA Filipino-American ace Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz will play for the Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, SBP president Al Panlilio told



@PhilstarNews

@StarSportsHub

A few hours later, Clarkson posted a photo of his daughter wearing a Philippine flag-inspired jacket on Facebook. It was captioned, “Always ready to cheer for Daddy! Let’s get it 2023 FIBA World Cup!"

Philippines head coach Chot Reyes originally wanted Jordan Clarkson to join the camp on Tuesday, August 1. This would be before they travel to China for a five-day preparation tournament against Lebanon, Iran and Senegal.

Coach Reyes had a valid argument to insist that Gilas will be served well if Clarkson had a more lengthy preparation time with his teammates.

But Clarkson had an equally reasonable justification for why arriving on August 6 still fits the window of working with his teammates and getting ready for the FIBA World Cup, which tips off in late August.

"He (Clarkson) has some combined professional and personal issues that it's better that they address rather than coming from us," Reyes stated. "But we've been in touch all throughout with Team Clarkson and with Jordan himself. We've been talking technical basketball stuff.

"Unfortunately he can't join us in China, but we have prepared a couple of other tune-up games here in Manila with Jordan. So that will take the place of what he will miss in China."

Jordan Clarkson boosts Philippines' chances for a deep run in FIBA World Cup

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

With Jordan Clarkson finally having a definite date to report to training camp, excitement has returned to the Philippines' squad heading into the FIBA World Cup.

"It's obviously huge," Reyes told ESPN in an exclusive interview after team practice on Tuesday. "From the start, Jordan was really our guy. Just this morning, after lengthy discussions with 'Team Clarkson', they finally signed and they are committed to being here to join us on Aug. 6. At least now, we have a definite date."

Reyes and the rest of the coaching staff were under pressure to convince Clarkson to join the team as early as possible. However, Jordan Clarkson will have almost three weeks to build chemistry with his teammates and get ready for the tournament.

Jordan Clarkson headlines the Philippines 2023 FIBA World Cup roster

Jordan Clarkson is the biggest name on the Philippines' preliminary roster, which stands as follows:

Rhenz Abando

Japeth Aguilar

Justin Brownlee

Jordan Clarkson

AJ Edu

Poy Erram

June Mar Fajardo

Jordan Heading

Ange Kouame

Jamie Malonzo

Chris Newsome

Calvin Oftana

Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

CJ Perez

Roger Ray Pagoy

Dwight Ramos

Kiefer Ravena

Thirdy Ravena

Kai Sotto

Carl Tamayo

Scottie Thompson

Jordan Clarkson averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for a PIR of 22.5 in two games for the Philippines in August 2022 during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Last year, he averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 61 appearances for the Utah Jazz. He recently agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the franchise that will keep him in Salt Lake City long-term.

The Philippines will compete in Group A and face Angola, Dominican Republic, and Italy. If the Philippines advance to the second round, it will meet two teams from Group B, which consists of South Sudan, Serbia, China, and Puerto Rico.

The Gilas hope to come out as the best Asian team in the World Cup, which will allow them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

