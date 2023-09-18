Jose Alvarado injury update: Pelicans guard suffers setback ahead of 2023-24 NBA training camp

New Orleans Pelicans backup point guard Jose Alvarado suffered an injury that could set him back as training camp approaches. Alvarado had a hiccup in his workout that resulted in an ankle sprain.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news about the situation of the former Georgia Tech guard. Alvarado sprained his ankle during a workout over the weekend.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Training camp for all teams who have scheduled preseason games outside of the U.S. will start on Sept. 27. For all the other teams, training camp will begin on Oct. 3.

Although it isn't a major setback, the backup point guard might have to be on the sidelines for two weeks.

Last season, Alvarado had a great sophomore season, as he helped the Pelicans reach the top of the Western Conference standings early on. However, they fell out of the playoff picture due to injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who both missed a huge chunk of the season.

"Grand Theft Alvarado" averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for New Orleans last season.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Seeing Jose and Herb get paid" - Brandon Ingram names Jose Alvarado getting $6,888,212 contract as one of best moments of career

Why didn't Jose Alvarado play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

New Orleans Pelicans v Washington Wizards

Jose Alvarado is of Puerto Rican descent and was looking forward to playing for Puerto Rico to honor his heritage during the recent 2023 FIBA World Cup. Unfortunately, due to a injury he suffered during the 2022-23 NBA season, he wasn't able to suit up for the country.

According to reports, Alvarado's stress reaction in his tibia was the reason why he wasn't able to play for the national team. This was also the cause of why he missed the last 20 games of the season for the Pelicans. The Pelicans front office didn't want him to make his situation worse, which is why it didn't let him play in the FIBA tournament.

Expand Tweet

The two-way point guard was disheartened by this and shared how much it meant to him on social media.

Expand Tweet

Alvarado has a chance to suit up for Puerto Rico in the 2024 Paris Olympics if the national team gets past the qualifying games.

It would be a treat for fans to see him on the international stage. He's already a fan-favorite in the NBA for his defensive skills. Jose Alvarado might gain more fans if he plays in next year's Olympics.

Also read: Why is Jose Alvarado nicknamed “Grand Theft Alvarado”: All you need to know