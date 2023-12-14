Kendra Randle celebrates hubby Julius’ 600 3-pointers for Knicks in heartfelt IG post: "Your perseverance never ceases to amaze me"

Kendra Randle, the wife of Julius Randle, congratulated him on Instagram for making New York Knicks history on Wednesday. He now has 601 3-pointers with the team, surpassing Jamal Crawford’s 600.

The All-Star forward had two 3-pointers to move into fourth place in the franchise record book for triples with the team in a 117-113 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Kedra Randle shared the post from Knicks’ IG handle on her story and penned an emotional message for her partner:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So proud of you. Your journey has never been easy but your perseverance never ceases to amaze me.”

Kendra Randle's IG story

Randle scored 32 points on 14-for-23 shooting. He entered the game one 3-point shot shy of equaling Crawford. Carmelo Anthony is the next player ahead of Randle with 763.

The Knicks star also had 12 rebounds, one steal and one block.

Kendra Randle and Julius Randle's relationship timeline

Kedran Randle and Julius Randle met through a friend on Kedra’s 20th birthday in 2013, when they both attended the University of Kentucky. When asked by Wedding Style Magazine what was like meeting Julius for the first time, she said that Randle’s manners were unusual for a normal college guy.

"He wished me a happy birthday and thanked me for having him," Randle recalled.

She also said that they didn’t talk to each other much that night; however, they both had a sense of liking for each other. After getting to know each other for a while, they started dating.

"I had never dated a basketball player," Randle said, "but he was genuine and sweet, and I knew it would be OK."

It was in June 2016 that Randle surprised Kendra with an engagement ring in Santorini, Greece. The couple became residents of Los Angeles in 2017 and got married in the same year at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. They share two kids, both sons: Kyden and Jaycey.