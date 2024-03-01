Kim Kardashian's daughter North jokes about 'hooking up' Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony with Michael B. Jordan

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West joked about trying to hook up her mother’s best friend La La Anthony with Hollywood A-lister Michael B. Jordan.

North shared this in a new ‘I Am’ video on TikTok, where she had a hilarious back-and-forth with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife while in the outdoors.

La La started:

“We’re best friends, of course, we’re gonna spend 10 hours doing TikToks.”

Complete with the snapping of her fingers and rolling of her eyes, North came back with:

“We’re best friends, of course, I always try to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan.”

They continued:

“La La: We're best friends, of course, she always does my makeup and my hair.”

“North: "We're best friends, of course, she always lets me drive!"

‘La La: You're going to get me arrested girl! [While laughing]”

They ended the 44-second video by singing 10-year-old North’s verse in her father Kanye West’s Talking/Once Again song.

La La, 41, was married to former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony for 13 years until they decided to get divorced in 2021. They have a child together, a son named Kiyan Anthony. She is a television personality and actress.

North West also has basketball dreams

North West is developing into a multifaceted individual. Apart from performing like her famous rapper-father Kanye West, she also has a passion for playing basketball, which she occasionally shares on social media.

In a report that came out on the Geo TV website back in November 2023, she shared her aspirations in life. She said:

“So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner. I just love basketball so much."

Although Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been separated since 2021, they support their daughter’s basketball dreams, attending her basketball games now and then.

North is the eldest child of West and Kardashian. She has three other siblings, namely, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

Her parents started dating in 2012 and in October of the following year, they got engaged. They got married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

Since they are popular stars in their respective fields, their marriage was constantly under the microscope of the media.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce. People magazine reported an amicable end to the protracted divorce proceedings, as she and Kanye West agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children.

West is now involved with Australian architect and entrepreneur Bianca Censori. Kardashian, for her part, has yet to confirm a new relationship but was last with comedian Pete Davidson.