  • Kings fans in awe as Keegan Murray erupts for 41 points in California Classic game against the Heat -"This is lightwork to him"

Kings fans in awe as Keegan Murray erupts for 41 points in California Classic game against the Heat -"This is lightwork to him"

By Siddhant Gupta
Modified Jul 06, 2023 05:50 GMT
Keegan Murray has developed into a stable rotation player for the Sacramento Kings over the course of last season. With the sophomore forward going off for 41 points at the California Classic, Kings fans had nothing but praise for their youngster.

Murray is viewed as an extremely valuable asset for Sacramento. Having set the record for the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a season, it is evident why he holds such importance in the squad.

Murray is vital to Sacramento's plans for the future. As an up-and-coming team with immense offensive potential, Murray acts as yet another arrow in their overall quiver.

After an impressive rookie season with the team, the forward only seems to be getting better. With a 41-point outburst at the 2023 California Classic against the Miami Heat, Murray led the Kings to a 95-83 win as well.

Needless to say, the emphatic performance caught the eye of NBA fans, with several Kings fans celebrating the development of their young forward.

Here are some of the best reactions to Murray's performance from Twitter:

@NBA @spurs @sixers @SacramentoKings He adjusted so well to the nba his rookie season, this is lightwork to him
@NBA @spurs @sixers @SacramentoKings Why is Keegan Murray playing summer league? I think he's pretty clearly past that point
@NBA @spurs @sixers @SacramentoKings Gotta sit him for the rest of the summer! We’ve seen enough!
@NBA @spurs @sixers @SacramentoKings Kings bouta go back-to-back summer league champs. DAMN
@NBA @spurs @sixers @SacramentoKings You can sit him now
Summer League Keegan Murray. https://t.co/c9YvUDYpiB
@NBA Keegan Murray playing way too hard for a game that doesn't matter
@NBA Having Keegan play is just bullying at this point
@NBA this is like a 4.0 student going to summer school 😂😂😂😂
@NBA Why they got a senior citizen in summer league
@NBA it’s a reminder that there are levels to basketball 😭
@NBA bro just playing cause he loves ball
@NBA senior playing jv
@NBA Lmao starter playing heavy minutes in summer league

Keegan Murray's performance will see Sacramento head into the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League with a perfect 2-0 record. With the Kings looking to be in solid form heading into the main tournament, they will also aspire to win this time around.

Read: Watch- Keegan Murray slams home a massive poster dunk in the NBA California Classic

Sacramento Kings heavily invest in Keegan Murray's growth

It goes without saying that Murray has displayed enough potential to be a contributor to the Sacramento Kings. After averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in his rookie season, the Kings will hope to see him improve upon his overall output.

However, the Kings' investment in Murray is an important factor in determining this. As per some rumors, Sacramento had a chance to land former Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal.

However, the Kings made the decision to turn down any deal that would see the forward head out of Sacramento.

Beal eventually landed with the Phoenix Suns, but Sacramento certainly did an impressive thing by committing to the youngster.

Report: Sacramento Kings were unwilling to trade Keegan Murray for Bradley Beal ahnfiredigital.com/nba/sacramento…

The Kings have a lot of potential to develop into a title contender in the next few seasons. Under Mike Brown, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have become a threatening duo.

Pairing this duo with talented players such as Harrison Barnes, Murray and Kevin Huerter among others, Sacramento will likely be a threat in the West next season.

