Klay Thompson is still embarrassed about pathetic performance at The Match : "That's why it hurt so bad"

Klay Thompson made a notable appearance at 'The Match: Champions for Charity golf tournament, held on June 29. He teamed up with Stephen Curry to face off against Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

While the event was for charitable purposes, Thompson's competitive spirit shone through, leading him to prepare intensely for the golf game.

"Bro, I took it so serious that is why it hurt so bad but you can't account for the nerves and the crowd. I let a lot of people down, Paul," Thompson tells Paul George on the Podcast P YouTube channel.

Before the match, Thompson's friends were enthusiastic about seeing the two Golden State Warriors' sharpshooters challenge one of the NFL's top duos. In the midst of this excitement, Klay's friends even contemplated betting on him to win the tournament.

"All my friends were like- because they bet. They like to sports gamble and all that. They're like 'you and Steph are overwhelming favorites' like 'Imma put my money on y'all'. I'm like 'alright, so you putting money on Steph, don't put your money on me. Put it on Steph," said Thompson.

The 'Splash Brothers' were off to a hot start but eventually, the Patriots' duo caught up and won the match. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson just won one hole in the entire game.

Klay Thompson on playing against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

The golf course is outside the usual comfort zone for Klay Thompson and he had to prepare hard to compete well. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on his side, particularly struggling with his putting.

Despite not having a good golf day, Thompson also bared that he was nervous all throughout the game.

"My short game was s*** that day. I couldn't hit a putt," said Thompson. 'The chipping in golf is where is hard bro. That like 100-yard shot and in and even by the green, that is what Kelce and Mahomes was doing so well. But that 'Match' stuff was intense. I haven't been that nervous for a sporting event since Gaame 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals."

A remarkable moment occurred when Patrick Mahomes accidentally hit a young boy with a golf ball, which ultimately rebounded onto the green, leaving Thompson in awe.

"Pat on a par three, he hit this young kid and he used him as a backboard. It bounced on the green. I was like what kind of golf-god s*** is this?" said Thompson.

The young boy who was hit by Mahomes' golf ball received a visit from the NFL players, who graciously offered an autograph and an apology for the unexpected mishap.

