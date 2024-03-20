Knicks' OG Anunoby-sized hole leaves NBA fans in hysterics: "Thibs is about to trade him"

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby missed their game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday and is expected to miss more time after his surgically repaired elbow flared up, making it hard for him to deliver at the level expected of him. The news sent NBA fans to heightened concern on social media.

But the good news for the team is the test conducted on the one-time NBA champion (Toronto/2019), who the Knicks acquired in a trade late last year, showed only inflammation and no new injury.

No return date, however, has been specified for Anunoby, leaving fans to speculate on the matter. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@CarlosCool25 wrote: oh thibs is bout to trade him asap

@jbondwagon wrote: Oh no. Thibs doesn't want to hear those wwords. Thibs want players who can play heavy minutes and play through pain

@80sBabyATL86 wrote: Another L for the knicks

@ASG_0825 wrote: One of my biggest concerns when the trade happened. Nobody momentions the fact that the year Toronto won the Chip in 2019. He was not available during the whole playoff run. SMH.

OG Anunoby a valuable piece for the New York Knicks

The absence of OG Anunoby because of an inflamed elbow is a blow to the New York Knicks, as the seven-year NBA veteran has become a key part of their rotation since coming on board via trade in December 2023.

In the 17 games he has played with the Knicks, which he all started in, New York went 15-2 while he averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes of play.

His run has been stymied by an elbow injury that he had surgery on in February and recently flared up, rendering him no-go at the moment.

But still, his presence has made a huge impact on the Knicks and their current campaign, particularly on the defensive end.

It was something that New York coach Tom Thibodeau highlighted when they made the trade for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa with the Toronto Raptors back in December for a package that included RJ Barrett, Malachi Flynn, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick.

Thibodeau said, as reported by Sports Illustrated:

"We feel like we're scoring plenty, but we have to shore up our defense."

OG Anunoby helped the Knicks to three straight victories since returning from his surgery on March 12. During that stretch, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists, 1.3 steals, and a block in 32.6 minutes.

The Knicks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record. They next play the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on the road on Thursday.