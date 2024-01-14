LA Clippers Injury Report (January 14): Are James Harden and Kawhi Leonard suiting up tonight?

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the LA Clippers have been tearing it up since December after their early season struggles. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games. But are Harden and Leonard suiting up tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

According to the latest Clippers injury report, Harden and Leonard are both healthy and ready to play a Timberwolves team that has the best record in the Western Conference. Both players have stayed relatively healthy this season, especially Leonard, who has missed a lot of games for the Clippers since signing with them in the 2019 offseason.

The Clippers are just two games behind Minnesota in the standings and a win would help their chances just in case a tiebreaker is needed at the end of the season. The only player on the team's injury report is Moussa Diabate, who has a metatarsal fracture in his right hand.

What happened to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard?

James Harden has only missed one game for the LA Clippers this season. It happened right after the Clippers acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers. He was inactive and was able to play for his new team on Nov. 6 in a loss to the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard played the first 27 games for the Clippers this season before suffering a hip injury on Dec. 8 against the Utah Jazz. Leonard played through the injury before aggravating it on Dec. 20 in the win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard missed 4 games because of hip injury

After aggravating his hip injury on Dec. 20, Kawhi Leonard missed the rest of the LA Clippers' games of the year from Dec. 21 to 29. The Clippers went 2-2 in Leonard's absence thanks in large part to James Harden and Paul George.

Leonard returned to the lineup on Jan. 1 against the Miami Heat and has not missed a game since. The Clippers are 6-1 since the two-time NBA champion's return. His health this season gave the Clippers ownership enough confidence to give him a three-year, $152 million extension.

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

In 43 career games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Harden has a great record vs. the Timberwolves at 37-6. Sunday's game is his first one against Minnesota as a Clippers player.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard also has an impressive record against the Timberwolves. Leonard is 22-6 in his career with averages of 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in his last game vs. Minnesota on Feb. 28, 2023.

