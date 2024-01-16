LA Clippers Injury Report (January 16): Will Paul George and Ivica Zubac be available against Thunder?

Paul George and Ivica Zubac are two of the regular starters for the LA Clippers this season. George has stayed relatively healthy this season compared to his first four years with the Clippers. Zubac, on the other hand, missed his first game of the season on Sunday in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the Clippers' latest injury report, George is totally healthy and will suit up against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. Zubac will remain out with a right calf strain and is now considered as day-to-day.

The only other player on the team's injury report is Moussa Diabate, who is dealing with a metacarpal fracture in his right hand. Diabate has not played a game since suffering the injury on New Year's Day against the Miami Heat.

What happened to Paul George and Ivica Zubac?

Paul George has been plagued by injuries every season since he was acquired by the LA Clippers from the OKC Thunder in the summer of 2019. However, George has managed to avoid any major injuries this season. He has only missed two games after suffering a minor groin injury on Dec. 12 and a non-COVID illness on Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac missed his first game of the season last Sunday with a right calf strain. He suffered the injury in the Clippers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 12. Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters that they consider Zubac as day-to-day.

Will Paul George and Ivica Zubac play against the Thunder?

Paul George is expected to play against the OKC Thunder, along with the LA Clippers' superstars such as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The Clippers will look to get back on the winning track after losing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac will be held out for Tuesday's matchup to give him a lot of time to recover. The Clippers will have four days off and won't be back until Jan. 21 when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena. There's no guarantee that Zubac will return in that game since a strain could take more than a week to heal.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac stats vs. OKC Thunder

Paul George has played 19 games against one of his former teams, the OKC Thunder. George is averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, with a record of 10-9. He's 5-4 against the Thunder as a member of the LA Clippers.

On the other hand, Ivica Zubac has faced the Thunder 22 times in his career. Zubac is putting up 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He has a record of 11-11 against the Thunder, including 9-7 with the Clippers.

