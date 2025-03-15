La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction on son Kiyan Anthony's excitement while unwrapping special 18th birthday gift

Kiyan Anthony celebrated his 18th birthday last week on March 7 and his mother La La Anthony had a special birthday gift for him. The ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony reposted a video from her Instagram post on her IG story, capturing the excitement on her son's face while unwrapping the gift.

Ad

"I hope you love the gift that I got you," La La Anthony was heard saying in the background as she recorded his reaction. "I hope you love it so much baby. Happy 18th birthday from mommy."

It was a diamond chain for the 18-year-old from his mother and Kiyan's reaction was enough to tell that he loved her gift.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

La La captioned the post with an emotional two-word reaction.

"My whole ❤️," La La wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Kiyan Anthony has committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse University, for his career in collegiate basketball.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony gets his mom, La La Anthony's, tattoo for her sacrifices

Despite their divorce, La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have been dedicated parents to their son, Kiyan Anthony. While his father has played a crucial role in his development as a basketball player, his mother, La La, has made numerous sacrifices and largely dedicated her life to him.

Ad

From attending his games, cheering him from the sideline while Melo played in the NBA to taking care of him while he grew up, La La Anthony has been a devoted mother. Moreover, even her career took a backseat when it came to her son.

Last year, shortly after he turned 17, Kiyan decided to get a tattoo of his mother to dedicate it to her love and support. In a video shared by Overtime on Instagram from his "Evolu7ion" YouTube short movie, Kiyan was seen getting inked his mother's face and a letter that he once sent her, on his arm.

Ad

"I'm getting a new tattoo. I'm getting a piece dedicated to my mom. That's a letter I wrote to her with a little portrait," Kiyan Anthony said. "My mom always been my number one supporter. She doesn't even think twice. As soon as she finds out that I got something going on, she'll drop work to do all of that.

Ad

"Just seeing her work every day, how hard she does really inspires me to get up and work and go to the gym. She really is my life."

Despite hours of painful process, Kiyan successfully went through it. Moreover, La La Anthony also stayed through the whole procedure, even teasing that her son was a "baby."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback