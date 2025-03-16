La La Anthony, Kysre Gondrezick drop 1-word reactions as Chloe Bailey hops in viral Chris Brown “Residuals” challenge

Chris Brown's “Residuals” challenge has gone viral since it was announced. La La Anthony and Kysre Gondrezick showered praise on singer Chloe Bailey for completely nailing the challenge in her latest post.

Interestingly, Bailey is only one of the massive number of big names participating in the challenge. Previously, Tank, who started the challenge, Jacob Latimore and Rileyy Lanez also participated in it. Even R. Kelly, who is serving his time in prison, participated in the viral challenge.

"Don’t know about them other girls you used to deal with," Bailey started with the verse and ended with, "I'm getting all my love. I'm gonna take back my residuals."

While Bailey clearly did shine in the challenge, the lyrics clearly seemed to be indicating her love life. Take a look at her stellar performance.

"take back my residuals," Bailey wrote in the caption.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony, Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick and others reacted to Bailey killing the challenge. La La reacted by posting a series of fire emojis in the comment section.

"Cleared !" Gondrezick wrote in the comments.

Kimora Lee Simmons, the famous fashion designer, commented on the post with a heart and a fire emoji.

Moreover, it was also Chris Brown's reaction that stood out. He reacted by posting a dozen emojis in the comment.

Comments on the post

La La Anthony captures son Kiyan Anthony's reaction to his birthday gift

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, celebrated his 18th birthday on March 7. Always a special moment for parents to celebrate their children's 18th birthday, La La made sure she made the birthday special for her son with a special gift.

She captured her son's reaction on camera and posted it on her IG story. As if Kiyan already trusted his mother with the special gift, he already seemed excited to unwrap the gift.

"I hope you love the gift that I got you," La La Anthony said in the background as she waited for his reaction. "I hope you love it so much baby. Happy 18th birthday from mommy."

The Hollywood actress got her son a diamond chain, and Kiyan had a wholesome reaction.

"My whole ❤️," La La Anthony wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Kiyan and La La have been arguably the most entertaining mother-son duo in the NBA world. From, at times, hilariously trolling his mother and declaring that she would never fall in love to allegedly checking her phone, they have given some hilarious moments to fans. Kiyan has equally showered his mother with love and gratitude for her sacrifices.

