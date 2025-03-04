La La Anthony, Vaneesa Bryant & more can't get enough of Ciara turning heads with sheer ensemble with NFL husband at Oscar party

American singer Ciara left her friend La La Anthony and others in awe with her latest look from the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. She arrived at the party with her NFL star husband, Russell Wilson, who went minimal in style with a simple black tuxedo.

The "Speechless" singer arrived at the party in her body-hugging sheer dress embellished with feathery designs. The singer carried the look in several photos with her husband.

The post was flooded with comments from celebrities. Big names like fellow rapper Monica Denise, actress La La Anthony, and others quickly lined up the comments on the post.

Monica Denise was one of the first ones to react to the post.

"THE WILSONSSSSS 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

La La, one of Ciara's best friends and the ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, also commented with several fire and 'hearts in eyes' emojis.

"That part 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍," Anthony commented.

"Perfection," McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, wife of Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Cladwell-Pope, said.

Reality TV star and Ciara's friend, Kim Kardashian, had a one-word reaction to the post.

"PERIOD!," Kardashian wrote on IG.

Four-time alpine ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn and Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, reacted to the post with a series of fire emojis.

Comments on Ciara's IG post

The American singer made another solo IG post, attracting more reactions, this time from McKenzie Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma's fiancee, Winnie Harlow. La La Anthony continued to hype her friend, dropping another comment.

"Love this 😍😍😍😍😍," Anthony commented.

"Everything on point 🔥," Caldwell-Pope wrote.

"Ohhh myyy 😍😍😍😍," Harlow posted.

Comments on Ciara's IG post

Ciara reacts to La La Anthony's Instagram photo dump from Super Bowl

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, was in attendance at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go against each other in Super Bowl LIX.

After the game, the Hollywood actress posted pictures from her Super Bowl Weekend. Anthony wore a denim top and a pair of leather pants that matched her knee-length boots and a denim hat.

Ciara, who had also accompanied Anthony in the Super Bowl, commented on the post:

"Love you!! The best times!" Ciara wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Anthony was also accompanied by sports analyst Tylor Rooks and founder and CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin.

