LA Lakers Injury Report: Are Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie available against Detroit Pistons? (February, 13, 2024)

The LA Lakers are set to end a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the visiting Detroit Pistons. The Lakers lost the first game of the homestand against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. However, they dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in their next game.

According to the Lakers' injury report, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable, while Max Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are all listed as out. James and Davis are both likely to play through their injury and suit up against the Pistons.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday. Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers after getting waived by the Toronto Raptors. He already practiced with the team on Monday and could get some game time versus Detroit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Did Victor Wembanyama record a quintuple-double? Closer look after record-shattering performance

What happened to Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie?

Spencer Dinwiddie did not suffer any injury and was just a new signing by the LA Lakers. Dinwiddie was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline. However, he was waived and became a free agent. He signed with the Lakers for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Max Christie is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Christie suffered the injury against the Denver Nuggets and was ruled out in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also Read: What happened to Jamal Murray? Looking closer at why the Nuggets guard left marquee game vs Bucks (February 12)

When will Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie return?

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to make his debut on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Dinwiddie signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Lakers for the rest of the season with a weird $1 bonus if they win a championship. He's expected to be the backup point guard to D'Angelo Russell.

Meanwhile, Max Christie has been ruled out of the next two games before the All-Star break. Christie will get plenty of time to recover before the LA Lakers return to action on Feb. 22 against the red-hot Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. He'll likely get cleared to return after the All-Star break.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "That did stick with me" - Amid rumors linking Paul George to Pacers, 9x NBA All-Star fires shots at former franchise

How to watch the Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game?

The Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers game is on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will start at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles. Fans can also watch it online via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Also Read: Did Michael Jordan influence Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's breakup? Closer look at reports and infamous incident

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!