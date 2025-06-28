"Lakers backup point behind Bronny James" - NBA fans abuzz as Warriors doubtful to retain Gary Payton II amid free agency buzz

NBA fans reacted to yet another potential separation between the Golden State Warriors and Gary Payton II. The 32-year-old son of NBA legend Gary Payton has been on five different teams since being drafted in 2016, but his most successful stint has been with the Warriors.

He has played his last five seasons with the team, except for a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season. Payton has been a big part of the Dubs' defense, which helped solidify his role with the team.

However, with the news of Payton potentially leaving, a fan wasn't too hurt for Payton.

"He's 32 and always hurt. He's lost a step, too, and was getting beaten by Fred VanVleet. His best days are behind him, and Dubs should move on."

Ed Farnsworth @TheEddie757 LINK He's 32 and always hurt. He's lost a step, too, and was getting beaten by Fred VanVleet. His best days are behind him, and Dubs should move on.

Another fan refused to have an injured Payton on the team.

"I'm sure he'll do great being hurt somewhere else."

Zack Ruskin @zackruskin LINK I'm sure he'll do great being hurt somewhere else.

Meanwhile, some fans predicted that Payton will sign with the LA Lakers.

"Lakers backup point behind Bronny."

bossman @thyonlybossman LINK Lakers backup point behind Bronny

"Rob Pelinka better be on the phone with him right now."

GO4T @LucasCellerin0 LINK Rob Pelinka better be on the phone with him right now

Some of the fans hilariously suggested that Payton would always be needed by Golden State, with a fan comparing his position to Lance Stephenson's in Indiana.

"GP2 to the Warriors is like what Lance was for the Pacers. Can't put on another jersey."

Jason @jason23lake LINK GP2 to the warriors is like what Lance was for the Pacers . Cant put on another jersey

"Then some team wastes money on him, then when the Warriors need defense they’ll get him back for peanuts. We know this trick."

A Different Conversation @BuiltDifferentP LINK Then some team wastes money on him, then when the warriors need defense they’ll get him back for peanuts. We know this trick

One of the fans boldly demanded that the team trade everyone to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo and pair him with Steph Curry.

"Good 👍 take everyone else except Curry and give us Giannis."

? @ViscaMyAssFC LINK Good 👍 take everyone else except curry and give us Giannis

Golden State Warriors could lose Jonathan Kuminga in free agency

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors has been uncertain since last season. After the Dubs' exit in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was chatter about the young star's future with the team, both because of his free agency and his role on the team under Steve Kerr.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent, which means that the Warriors could make a qualifying offer that could match what other teams offered. However, Kuminga is hoping for a bigger amount that the Dubs won't be able to meet.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, league sources said Kuminga is looking to sign a deal that would pay him over $30 million annually.

According to Clutch Points, Golden State offered Kuminga a $7.9 million qualifying offer, which he will most certainly reject. Although it would be tough for Kuminga to get a deal of his preference, the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings might offer him a satisfactory deal.

