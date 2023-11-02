Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes’ ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, channels her inner angel as she stuns in white Halloween costume

Sofia Jamora, the ex-girlfriend of LA Lakers forward-center Jaxson Hayes, wowed many with her Halloween costume. The model and influencer dressed as a seductive angel, capturing the attention of her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

Jamora showed her creativity in mixing her power to seduce men with the innocence of an angel has amassed reactions on social media.

"You are so hot my god," influencer Gabby Epstein responded to Jamora's Instagram post.

The Instagram sensation was made more famous with her previous relationship with Jaxson Hayes, who at that time played for the New Orleans Pelicans. The couple was the subject of gossip headlines after Jamora filed a lawsuit on Hayes accusing him of physical abuse.

The reports filed by Jamora included an altercation on Valentine's Day in 2021 in a Dallas hotel room. According to Jamora, Jaxson Hayes became violent after an argument about a lack of Valentine's Day flowers.

Another alleged incident happened on July 27, 2021, in Jamora's home, where Hayes threatened her and her pet puppy, leading to a physical confrontation. Jamora claimed that the 7-foot center chased and grabbed her before the police were called, which resulted in an altercation with the officers and led to the former Texas Longhorn being tased.

Jaxson Hayes with the LA Lakers

During the offseason, Hayes signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract with a player option in the second year. He was brought in to add depth to the big man rotation along with Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Anthony Davis.

In the four games this season, Hayes has averaged 1.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while playing 7.5 minutes per game. His best game was against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds in seven minutes.

Jaxson Hayes was selected as the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans to pair up with fellow rookie Zion Williamson, who was the No. 1 pick that year. The 2019 NIT champion appeared in 245 games for the Pelicans, averaging 7.5 ppg and 2.8 rpg.