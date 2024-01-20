Lamar Odom helps TikTok star Doggface's brother tackle meth and alcohol addiction rehab

Lamar Odom, the former NBA All-Star, has made it a mission to help others struggling with drug and addiction problems. The two-time NBA champion recently helped the TikTok sensation Doggface's brother who was battling substance abuse.

Odom has himself struggled with drug abuse in the past. He helped Doggface’s brother find a place at a Porter Ranch rehab facility.

According to RadarOnline.com, the TikTok star contacted the former NBA star last week to ask for help for his brother, Tony Apodaca. Apodaca had apparently been struggling with meth and alcohol abuse and Doggface reportedly wanted a treatment plan for his brother.

Doggface put up a story on his IG handle and thanked Odom, his recovery center and Vanity Wellness Center for the help.

Doggface IG Story after Lamar Odom's help for his brother

Odom has been running his own rehab facility center, Odom Recovery Group, since last year. It is in partnership with Vanity Wellness Center.

Reportedly, when contacted by Doggface, Lamar contacted his partner and found a place for Doggface’s brother at Inspire Recovery Center. Tony reportedly arrived on Sunday and is aiming for a month-long treatment.

Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015. Since then he has made it his mission to help others fight drug abuse through his rehab facility center.

Lamar Odom helps Gypsy Rose Blanchard with worth $30,000 surgery

Helping Doggface's brother isn’t the only thing Lamar Odom has done recently. TMZ reported that Odom had offered help to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a social media celebrity and a second-degree murder convict, who was wrongly used by her mother for personal benefit.

Blanchard had been dealing with severe oral health problems which she had been trying to find solutions to but with no result. After getting to know her story, Odom contacted Gypsy and reportedly offered to help her.

Odom offered to help her go through the necessary dental procedure and pay the surgery bill which was nearly $30,000.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered from Munchausen syndrome, and her mother allegedly took advantage of her condition. This forced Blanchard to commit a second-degree murder by killing her mother. However, she has tried to make a positive impact since getting released from prison on parole.

Since she was a child, her mother took advantage of the government facilities by posing Blanchard with different health conditions. Her mother Dee Dee Blanchard also forced her daughter to go through multiple surgeries.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother. Since was convicted of second-degree murder and was released in December 2023. She has since been using social media to spread awareness and speak her story.

