  Larsa Pippen and Kyle Kuzma react as French Montana lavishes Dubai princess fiancee with $1M engagement ring

Larsa Pippen and Kyle Kuzma react as French Montana lavishes Dubai princess fiancee with $1M engagement ring

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:52 GMT
Larsa Pippen and Kyle Kuzma reacted to French Montana engagement to Dubai princess [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@_xtianna_]
Larsa Pippen and Kyle Kuzma reacted to French Montana engagement to Dubai princess [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@_xtianna_]

Kyle Kuzma and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, reacted to rapper French Montana's engagement to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra. The princess is the daughter of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Mahra announced her engagement to the rapper on her social media post. She posted a picture of her hand placed in Montana's hand with a diamond engagement ring on her finger.

The ring is reported to be worth $1.1 million and features an emerald-cut diamond on top of the band, which was also accented with smaller diamonds. According to Today.com, the diamond is 11.53 carats and was designed by celebrity jeweler, Eric The Jeweler of Mavani & Co.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all over the world for the couple, including names from the NBA. Larsa Pippen congratulated the couple with one word.

"Congrats ❤️❤️," The Real Housewives of Miami star wrote.
Larsa Pippen's comment
Larsa Pippen's comment

Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma also reshared the post on Instagram.

Kyle Kuzma reacted to the engagement
Kyle Kuzma reacted to the engagement

Sheikha Mahra and the rapper started dating last year. Both have children from their previous marriages. French Montana was previously married to Deen Kharbouch.

Mahra made headlines last year when she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, through a now-deleted Instagram post.

Larsa Pippen reveals the kind of engagement she would want from BF Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen is seemingly ready to settle down again after four years since her divorce. Last month, in a conversation with BravoTV, the reality TV star revealed that her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, has been asking her about her favorite stones, and she has also been dropping hints.

"He's been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I've been giving him little hints … We haven’t really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval … I feel like those are really cute,"Pippen said.

Larsa Pippen was married to the NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over two decades.

"I think that because I was married to a guy that's so tall, that I just like that," Pippen explained. "Like, my kids are tall. I'm just used to that vibe."

In May earlier this year, Jeff Coby had said that he was going to propose to Larsa Pippen very soon.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
