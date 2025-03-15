Larsa Pippen rocks biker jacket as she links up with NFL legend's ex-fiancee while cheering son Scotty Pippen Jr. at courtside

Larsa Pippen attended her son, Scotty Pippen Jr.'s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 14 at FedExForum arena. She was accompanied by her good friend Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancée of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

The former wife of the NBA legend Scottie Pippen posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story. The first picture from the outing featured Larsa and Rosado posing for a mirror selfie. While Rosado wore a blazer on top, Larsa went with the evergreen black leather biker jacket.

[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

Larsa also posted a few videos of her son Scotty Pippen Jr. in action during the game. One of the videos showed Scotty jogging back to the locker room at halftime.

[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

In her last post, she again posted a selfie with Rosado at the game.

[Credit: IG/@larsapippen]

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies fell short against the Cavs, losing 133-124. Despite the loss, Pippen Jr. delivered an efficient performance, scoring 8 points on 50.0% shooting from both the field and beyond the arc. He also added 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a block.

Scotty Pippen Jr. reveals the hidden talent that he learned after being forced by his mom Larsa Pippen

Scotty Pippen Jr. has slowly earned his place in the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend was first signed by the LA Lakers and then transferred to the G-League's South Bay Lakers. Over two years later, he has found himself in regular rotation for the Memphis Grizzlies, proving his skills on the basketball court.

However, basketball is not the only thing that Scotty Pippen is talented at. In conversation with Sloane Weinstein on her candid podcast "Sloane Knows," Pippen revealed his "hidden talent," after being queried by the host.

The Grizzlies guard said that he could play piano since his mom Lara Pippen forced him to take piano lessons.

"I could play the piano," Pippen said. "My mom forced me to have like piano lessons." (Timestamp: 28:45)

While the son of the former Bulls star hasn't proved much in comparison to his father's achievements on the court, he is steadily establishing himself as a key contributor off the Grizzlies' bench. During the interview, Pippen Jr. claimed he was a better offensive player than his father, despite the statistics suggesting otherwise.

Compared to just 21 games last season, Scotty Pippen Jr. has already played 66 games for the Grizzlies this season. He is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

