Scotty Pippen Jr. reveals his mom Larsa Pippen forced him to pick up surprising talent

Scotty Pippen Jr. might be the son of an NBA legend, but over a long time, he has earned his place in the league. The Sierra Canyon High School and Vanderbilt product went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. He spent time in the G League and with the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In conversation with Sloane Weinstein on her "Sloane Knows," Pippen revealed his "hidden talent." According to the 24-year-old, his mother, Larsa Pippen, forced him to learn to play the piano.

"I could play the piano," Pippen said (Timestamp: 28:45). "My mom forced me to have like piano lessons."

Scotty Pippen Jr. is the eldest son that Scottie Pippen had with his ex-wife, Larsa. After going undrafted, Pippen signed a two-way contract with the Lakers but barely took the floor, playing just six games.

Almost two years later, in January 2024, he signed a two-way contract with Memphis. He was later included in the starting lineup of the injury-hit Grizzlies team and eventually earned a four-year, $9,608,931 contract. Pippen has played in 64 games so far this season.

Scotty Pippen Jr. says he is better than his father, Scottie Pippen

For an NBA player to claim they are better than the six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen is big. In his 17-year career, the Chicago Bulls legend established himself among the greatest all-around players, but his son Scotty Pippen Jr. claimed that he was better in offense.

Pippen shared his comments in the same conversation with Sloane Weinstein. He said he could beat his father in 1-on-1 and could do it while the seven-time NBA All-Star is in his prime.

"I feel like his height gives him an advantage," Pippen said (Timestamp: 24:59). "I'm a little quicker, though. I feel, offensively, I'm better than him. I think you gotta put that on (NBA) 2K and see what they do, I guess. I'll say probably 11-9, me. I'll give him nine. It's gonna be close. It's gonna be a hard-fought game, but I'll say 11-9."

In 91 NBA games, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. On the other hand, his father, Scottie, averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his career. In his best year, the Bulls legend averaged 21.4 points.

