Larsa Pippen teases 'destination wedding' with Marcus Jordan despite Michael Jordan's disapproval in latest podcast

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made headlines once again, adding to their intriguing love story. According to the reports, Jordan and Pippen are already talking about getting married.

There are also photos circulating with Larsa boasting a ring that Marcus apparently gave her, resulting in the public assuming they are engaged.

Both Marcus and Larsa have been doing a podcast called "Separation Anxiety" and cleared out all that has been written about them recently:

"Obviously, we were at dinner the other night and paparazzi got us eating at a restaurant and asked us if there are wedding plans in the works," Marcus explained. "I think I responded in a cheeky way and told them that, 'you know, we are looking for a location and that it's in the works'."

With all the news coming out about their engagement, Larsa bared that friends have been calling her and giving their best wishes on the wedding but clarified that she is not engaged to Marcus:

"I had 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, 'I'm so excited but no we're not engaged. I think it's cute but we're not engaged,' but you did give me a promise ring," Larsa said.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discuss a 'destination wedding'

The couple hinted that they were already discussing the location for their wedding:

"It's been something we've been discussing lately, not necessarily putting emphasis or priority on where or when but we're definitely discussing locations and time of the year," said Marcus.

Larsa responded: "I think the only thing we've really come up with is like we want a destination wedding. That's the only thing we've talked about."

Michael Jordan says "No" to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship

With all the news surrounding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, people wonder what Jordan has to say about their controversial relationship.

In a video captured by TMZ, the six-time NBA champion had the chance to answer that question, and it was a resounding "No".

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has become mainstream since both came out confirming their relationship in January of this year.

At 32 years old and 49, Jordan is 17 years younger than Pippen. But more interestingly is how they are linked to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who dominated the NBA in the 1990s by winning six championships together.

