Latest piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia fetches $52,800 breaking a record

An autographed photo of Michael Jordan has been sold for a record $52,800 at auction courtesy of Goldin. The sale broke the record for the most expensive Jordan-signed photo ever.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the autographed black and white photo came from Jordan's endorsement deal with Wilson back in the 1986-87 NBA season. It shows MJ holding a Wilson Air Attack ball that was released around 1984.

"Craziest price I've ever seen for an autographed photo," Rovell wrote on Twitter. "Winning bid of this just closed signed Type 1 MJ photo from his Wilson endorsement deal (1986/87) just went for $52,800 at @GoldinCo!"

While the signed Michael Jordan photo broke a record for its kind, it's not the most expensive memorabilia of the Chicago Bulls legend. It's nowhere near the record held by a game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Jordan's game-used jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold for $10.1 million last year. It's the record for the most expensive Jordan memorabilia and the most expensive game-worn memorabilia in all of sports.

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement," Sotheby's vice president and head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said. "From not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history.

"Yet again, today's record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT. Proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

Sotheby's @Sothebys A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan's iconic 1998 NBA Finals 'The Last Dance' jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW

The sale of the game-worn jersey broke the record previously held by a Diego Maradona shirt worn during the infamous "Hand of God" game at the 1986 FIFA World Cup against England.

Michael Jordan's memorabilia went up in value right after 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The myth and lore behind Michael Jordan reached a new peak right after the release of "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020. More and more Jordan memorabilia broke record prices and continue to rise as the years go by.

The most valuable Jordan NBA card was sold for $2.7 million, while one of his game-worn shoes fetched $1.472 million at auction. Even non-Chicago Bulls memorabilia is very valuable. A game-worn jersey from his days at the University of North Carolina was sold for $1.38 million in 2021.

