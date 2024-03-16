LeBron James' ex-teammate warns Jake Paul after Mike Tyson releases intense workout video

LeBron James' ex-teammate and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley warned Jake Paul ahead of his exhibition boxing match against Mike Tyson on July 20. Beverley sent the warning after watching Tyson's recent workout video, which was terrifying.

The Bucks guard shared his amusement on X about "The Problem Child" getting into the ring with one of the greatest punchers in boxing history. He was surprised that anyone would be brave enough to fight Tyson, who will be 58 on July 20.

"Man Yal leave this man alone," Beverley wrote.

Jake Paul will have a slight height and reach advantage over Mike Tyson. Paul is also over three decades younger than the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

However, Tyson has always had a height and reach disadvantage in his career, but that did not prevent him from amassing a record of 50 wins, 44 of which was via knockout.

Tyson is also expected to have the weight advantage. He weighed in at 220.4 pounds in his fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Paul, meanwhile, was only 99.8 pounds in his last fight, which was a win over Ryan Bourland in March.

Paul George predicts winner of the Paul vs. Tyson bout

On "Podcast P" with Paul George, the LA Clippers superstar predicted that Mike Tyson would beat Jake Paul. George reckons it's tought to bet against Tyson despite his age.

"I don't care about the age gap like he's actually fighting a boxer," George said.

"Like he's not fighting an MMA guy, he's not fighting a wrestler, he's not fighting an entertainer, he's fighting a boxer. I don't care how old. The difference in age gap is, that he's fighting a boxer. It doesn't matter, Mike ain't scared to get hit."

In his nine pro fights, Paul has faced only three boxers – Tommy Fury, Andre August and Ryan Bourland. Fury beat Paul via decision and is an unbeaten heavyweight prospect, while August and Bourland are 35-year-old journeymen.

The rest of his opponents are four former MMA fighters, one former NBA player, Nate Robinson, and a YouTuber.

Gilbert Arenas thinks Mike Tyson will only lose if the fight is rigged

Paul George is not the only basketball player who has an opinion on the Tyson-Paul bout.

Gilbert Arenas also doesn't believe that Tyson will lose to Paul. The only way that could happen, according to Arenas, is if "Iron" Mike takes a dive and loses on purpose.

"Just an accidental right hook or something, you're dead," Arenas said on his podcast. "You're not built for these types of hits, so if you even last, we already know it's scripted."

