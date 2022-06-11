“I hear about celebrities buying teams, and they’ve got, you know, wild emotional swings, that’s not LeBron” - NBA analyst says LeBron James will be a better owner than Michael Jordan, calls him "calculated" and "measured"

LeBron James is one of the most successful players in NBA history. If he were to retire today, he would be considered the second-best player of all time. However, considering that he still has a few more years left in his career, he may earn the title of the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball.

During his 19-year career, James has won four championships and has broken numerous records. Despite not being known as a pure scorer, the 18-time All-Star has more points in the regular season and playoffs combined than any other player in history.

Off the court, James is equally amazing. He recently became a billionaire, which was an impressive feat. Now, he is thinking about owning an NBA team.

LeBron James may become an owner of an NBA team

LeBron James is one of the most successful businessmen of this generation. It is estimated that he has made more than $600 million off the court, which is simply incredible.

He recently spoke about owning an NBA team. More specifically, he talked about how he would like a team in Las Vegas.

Analyst Colin Cowherd believes Las Vegas would be perfect for an NBA team and that many players would love to play there. Furthermore, he said James would be a great owner:

"I love the idea, and I think LeBron would be an unbelievable owner. He's got two things that great businessmen do. He's calculated, he's always got a plan and he's always been measured."

He compared the LA Lakers superstar to other celebrities who have purchased sports teams:

"A lot of times I hear about celebrities buying teams, and they've got wild emotional swings. That's not LeBron. LeBron would be a great owner – measured, calculated. One thing we know about LeBron, he's already invested in the Fenway Sports Group."

LeBron, indeed, would be a great owner

Colin Cowhed is right. LeBron James would be a fantastic owner. The NBA would also benefit from having a team in Las Vegas. After all, the league hasn't expanded in a long time, so this would be a great opportunity.

One thing we know about James is that he loves basketball. Even when he retires, it would be weird to see him walk away from the sport he once dominated.

There is a WNBA team in Las Vegas, don't be surprised if LeBron brings an NBA team there. [Image Credit: Getty Images]

It is almost certain James will own an NBA team one day. However, the NBA rules do not allow him to be a team owner at the moment. He will have to retire before he can make such a move, which means we can expect it to happen within the next 10 or so years.

