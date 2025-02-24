Lebron James in splits over Kevin Love trolling Kevin Durant & Devin Booker over AI Hooters pic

LeBron James reacted to a hilarious post by his former teammate Kevin Love, who hilariously trolled Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in his social media post on Sunday. Amid the news of Hooters potentially filing for bankruptcy, the Miami Heat star posted an old picture of him inside the restaurant with a big smile on his face.

Love hilariously revealed that he was a frequent visitor at Hooters:

"As you can see I was swimming in it back then…🦉🍈🍈🏊🏼‍♂️," Love wrote.

"Sad to see the fall of an absolute institution!!!"

Love then used the later part of the post to troll the Phoenix Suns stars hilariously. He included an AI image of Booker and Durant sitting inside a Hooters while wearing Hooters merchandise and claimed they were the ones who could "save" the "institution."

"If anyone can save it - it’s the two on the next slide. ➡️ HOOPERS @ HOOTERS."

The photo Love included was the one Kevin Durant had posted earlier in the day.

The hilarious post left LeBron James in stitches. The LA Lakers star reacted to the post with laughing emojis.

LeBron James commented on Kevin Love's post

Kevin Love and LeBron James have hilarious exchange after Lakers star's Doncic-Reaves post

Once the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Love arrived in Cleveland to join James and made rare sacrifices to help James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win a title against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

After the Luka Doncic trade, the four-time NBA champion made a tribute post for his teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He posted a picture of the trio and wrote in the caption that he was lucky to have them as teammates.

"1️⃣5️⃣&7️⃣7️⃣ 🥶 as 🗣️F!!!!!! Lucky Me! 👑," James wrote.

However, given the mission to keep the NBA world laughing, it was impossible that the post would skip Love's radar. The 2016 NBA champion quickly posted a comment on the post saying that he was a "zero" which was also his jersey number with the Cavs.

"I was a 0."

LeBron James had a wholesome reply to Love, saying that he was a zero only on his jersey and he was an NBA champion.

"on your jersey, but g**damn it, champ!" James replied with laughing emojis.

Kevin Love's comment on LeBron's IG post

In 2006, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers to win the franchise's first title against the 73-9 win Warriors. They also became the first and the only team to win the NBA Finals despite a 3-1 deficit.

