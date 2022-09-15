"There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place" - LeBron James expresses his strong opinion on the Sarver case, outrageously says 'our league definitely got this wrong'

LeBron James has been one of the most outspoken NBA superstars in recent memory. While his success on the court has lasted nearly two decades, his success off the court has made him the NBA's first active billionaire.

James recently shared his thoughts on the NBA's suspension and fine of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. He was found to have used racist and mysognystic language, and touched employees inappropriately during his 18-year tenure with the franchise.

LeBron James @KingJames Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don't need to explain why. Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of

behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.

LeBron James, who has made it clear that he intends to one day become an NBA owner, does not believe that the punishment handed out was harsh enough.

It seems as if the Los Angeles Lakers superstar believes Sarver was protected by the league due to his status as an owner.

NBA analyst Rob Parker shared his thoughts on the matter, comparing Sarver's situation to a 2014 situation involving then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Sterling was caught on tape using racist language and showing a clear disdain for African-Americans.

Dave Zirin @EdgeofSports Adam Silver only set the Donald Sterling precedent - full expulsion - out of fear of a players' revolt and cancelled playoff games. Clearly it will take the union stoking similar fears for him to follow his own precedent and boot Sarver. Adam Silver only set the Donald Sterling precedent - full expulsion - out of fear of a players' revolt and cancelled playoff games. Clearly it will take the union stoking similar fears for him to follow his own precedent and boot Sarver.

Many felt surprised that Sarver would be allowed to resume his duties as the Suns owner after only a year. Following the way the league handled the Sterling situation, as well as the protests against social injustice in the summer of 2020, Sarver was expected to meet a similar demise. Instead, the league took a step backwards in their movement for social justice.

On Tuesday, the league kicked some dirt over that line …



ocregister.com/2022/09/13/swa… When the NBA exiled former Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014, the league drew a clear line in the sand: There was zero tolerance for racism, period.On Tuesday, the league kicked some dirt over that line … When the NBA exiled former Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014, the league drew a clear line in the sand: There was zero tolerance for racism, period.On Tuesday, the league kicked some dirt over that line …ocregister.com/2022/09/13/swa…

Can LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers compete for a title?

LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history. He will likely to take over the all-time scoring record at some point this season. In his pursuit of becoming the greatest of all-time, James needs more hardware.

His four championships are two short of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan and one short of Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. His four MVPs are also two short of Abdul-Jabbar and one short of Michael Jordan.

Greatest of all-time conversations are very subjective, but winning another ring or two would eliminate the notion that he cannot win at the level of some of his contemporaries. Unfortunately, it is hard to envision the Lakers competing for a title with how their roster is constructed.

A team with two superstars as talented as LeBron James and Anthony Davis will always have a puncher's chance, but there is a lack of depth around them.

As great as Russell Westbrook has been throughout his career, he has declined and is a horrible fit next to LeBron. The formula for success throughout James' career has been to surround him with shooters and defenders. Westbrook is neither of those.

The 2017 MVP is at his best when he is driving to the net with his athleticism and setting up his teammates for easy buckets. He needs the ball in his hands to maximize his talent. With LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers would get the most out of Westbrook if he accepted a bench role.

