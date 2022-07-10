"Man I miss young Shaq", "And some people genuinely think Shaq wasn't skilled" - Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan playing 1-on-1 in a throwback clip from 1996 All-Star game

In his prime, Shaquille O'Neal dominated the league. O'Neal burst onto the scene, an All-Star in his rookie season. The NBA included him in the fifty greatest players of all time after only 4 NBA seasons.

Analysts at the time debated his inclusion on the list. With a small resume, others could have taken that spot.

Dominique Wilkins, for example, was notably excluded from the list. Wilkins had racked up nine All-Star selections and seven All-NBA selections at the time.

The honorees of the fifty greatest players were honored at the 1997 NBA All-Star game. In the 1996 All-Star game, a viral moment took place. Shaq took on Michael Jordan in 1-on-1 and beat him to the basket.

NBA Reddit reacted to the clip. Fans particularly enjoyed O'Neal using Hakeem Olajuwon's signature Dream Shake.

Many have debated how Shaquille O'Neal's style would fit in today's NBA, which heavily relies on perimeter shooting. O'Neal has talked about how Giannis Antetokounmpo, perhaps the best player in the league today, resembles his style of play.

At 7-foot-1, Shaquille O'Neal's athleticism and ability to run in transition were unparalleled.

Shaquille O'Neal's post-prowess owes itself to the Olajuwon revolution

Hakeem Olajuwon, left, and Stephen Curry, right.

Hakeem Olajuwon's play transformed how NBA players approach scoring in the paint today. Olajuwon, also known as "The Dream," had a deep bag of post moves. The leaner Olujuwon depended on his quickness and agility.

A two-time NBA champion, Olajuwon's expertise in the post was second to none. While many remember him for his signature hesitation moves, he dominated the defensive end of the floor.

Olajuwon won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995, winning finals MVP in both years. Olajuwon is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and won the 1994 MVP. He accrued twelve All-Star appearances, twelve All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive selections over his 18-year career.

As the game evolves, each era offers something new. Shaq's era saw multiple talented bigs like Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, and Tim Duncan.

