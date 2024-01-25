Marcus Jordan rocks Air Jordan 1 Mids as he enjoys Parisian stroll with girlfriend Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen recently visited France and its capital, Paris, for a few days. The duo was spotted enjoying a Parisian stroll on the streets of Paris. And Jordan was flexing one of his father's signature shoes, the Air Jordan 1 Mids.

The Air Jordan 1 was released by Nike 39 years ago, on April 1st, 1984, with the shoe company selling 1.5 million pairs until mid-May. Still, it wasn't until the 2000s when Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 Mids. Fans can now buy them for anywhere between $120 and $135, according to soleretriever.com.

Michael Jordan officially retired more than two decades ago, yet fans continue to buy his signature shoes, with Air Jordans being considered vintage sneakers.

The son of the legendary Michael Jordan has been spending time with the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. The couple has participated in the "Real Housewives of Miami" and "Traitors 2" reality shows amid engagement and wedding rumors.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen say wedding day 'is not yet concrete'

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen continue to make headlines with their life as a couple amid engagement and wedding rumors. The two, who became a couple a year ago, want to get married but are in no rush.

"It is in the works, is my go-to saying right now." Jordan recently said, via Bravo TV. "I do not think we have, like, a date, we are still talking about locations and party size and all stuff. It is not really concrete yet, but it will happen."

Marcus Jordan has previously said he wants his father to be the best man at his wedding despite his apparent reservations about the relationship. Larsa Pippen spoke about her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

"Our relationship is probably awkward for his dad and my ex because they had a relationship. But, it is not awkward for Marcus and I. He makes me happy, and I make him happy, and that’s just what it is," Larsa Pippen recently said, via Bravo TV.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married for several years before getting a divorce a few years ago. They have four kids together, and Larsa Pippen said they maintain a good relationship and try to parent their kids the best way possible.

MJ and Scottie were teammates in the Chicago Bulls and cornerstones of the franchise's dynasty in the 1990s with six NBA championships (1991-1993, 1996-1998).

