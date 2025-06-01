Marcus Jordan shares a sobriety milestone as he enjoys dinner to celebrate his brother's wedding anniversary

Marcus Jordan made a life-changing decision over a month ago, and it appears that he is living the best time of his life lately. The son of the NBA legend Michael Jordan shared family pictures on his social media and also declared the days of his sobriety with his fans and followers.

On Saturday, Marcus was with his brother and his sister-in-law for their marriage anniversary. The youngest of MJ's sons posted a series of pictures on his Instagram Story, starting with a selfie picture with his elder brother, who stood in the swimming pool and clicked a picture of Marcus playing music.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In another picture, Marcus shared a table with his brother Jeffrey and Radina. The trio held drinks in their hands, however, Marcus revealed that he had been sober for 54 days. He also posted a message for Jeffery and his wife for their anniversary.

"54 days and counting," he wrote.

[Jeffrey] [Radina] Happy Anniversary."

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In another Instagram story, Marcus posted a picture of the famous colorful Italian dessert.

"She's got me beat in pilates (for now) I win in Italian Ice (&photo skills)," he wrote.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

According to People, Jeffrey Jordan and Radina got engaged in November 2017. The eldest son of the Chicago Bulls legend proposed to her in Hawaii. They got married just over a year later, in April 2019.

Marcus Jordan goes shirtless as he enjoys an island getaway with his family

Marcus Jordan has faced a challenging few months. From his breakup with Larsa Pippen to his DWI arrest and difficult life decisions. Fortunately, he has his family to lean on during this time.

The 34-year-old was out on an island getaway with his brother and cousins. One of the first pictures from the gateway showed Marcus showing off his upper body in a mirror selfie.

"SHE'LL," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

The subsequent picture featured Marcus with his brother and his family.

"CAUTION," he wrote.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In another picture, Marcus is seen with a family member. He posed with Marie Jordan, who was helping select songs for him, prompting a hilarious reaction.

"What the helly?" Marcus wrote in the caption.

"Don't hate on my island set up. Imao it's perfect."

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Last month, Marcus Jordan revealed that he had been sober for 40 days straight. However, the belief around his will to do it was badly calculated. Marcus' recent dedication should change the idea around him.

