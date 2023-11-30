Masika Kalysha chimes in on Josh Giddey's alleged scandal, calls out white privilege: "Disgusting child predator"

Reality TV personality Masika Kalysha made a vocal stance on the latest allegations faced by OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey. The singer-actress is apparently quite disgusted by the reports surfacing about the former Adelaide 36ers' guard and the NBA should make a swift move about this case.

Kalysha also claimed that Giddey, being a white person, was treated better. She compared this to some cases of other black athletes in the NBA getting a stiffer and quicker punishment.

"If this disgusting piece of sh*t was black, Hispanic, or anything other than white, he would be underneath the jail and banned from the NBA this fkn privileged Pedophile needs to be penalized immediately he is a disgusting child predator," said Kalysha in the social media platform X.

She also replied to one of her followers who defended Giddey for not realizing that he was dating an underage girl:

"Ok and moving forward he got 192922 pics with the little girl. Boo’d ft up on multiple occasions. I can see getting fooled once at a dark night club but once it’s a REOCCURRING THING. No. Let’s pretend like he didn’t know THERE WERE SIGNS! SHES IN HIGH SCHOOL! JAIL," Kalysha replies.

The hip-hop personality's candid remarks on social media underscore her commitment to raising awareness about the gravity of the situation that Josh Giddey is in. She also urges the NBA to address the situation as quickly as possible and ensure appropriate consequences.

Police begin investigating the Josh Giddey allegations

The Newport Beach Police Department is investigating the allegations of a relationship between Josh Giddey and an underaged girl. A now-deleted social media post claimed that the girl was just in high school when she was seen in the Australian basketball player's videos and photos.

The 21-year-old, along with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, has not commented on the situation. The NBA is also undergoing its own investigation as Mike Bass said through the Athletic's Shams Charania and the league started gathering information.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," posts Charania on X.

Josh Giddey has been averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds in the 2023-24 season and has been an integral part of the Thunder's 11-6 start. Since the news erupted a night before Thanksgiving, Giddey has played two games for the team without any sanctions from the league.