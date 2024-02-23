Miami Heat injury report: Tyler Herro's concerning injury has him listed questionable vs Pelicans

The Miami Heat are back in action on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans following the NBA All-Star break. The Heat are on a two-game winning streak and have won six of their last 10 games. However, Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to an injury.

According to the Heat's latest injury report, Herro is dealing with discomfort in his right foot. It's a new injury for the 24-year-old guard, who has not missed a game since Feb.4 against the LA Clippers due to migraine.

There are four other players on the Heats' injury report – Josh Richardson, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Dru Smith. Richardson, Rozier and Smith are all listed as out, while Robinson is available and is expected to suit up to face the Pelicans.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro has only played in 35 out of the 55 games for the Miami Heat before the All-Star break. Herro missed a lot of games in November due to an ankle injury. He returned in mid-December and has only missed two games since then because of a shoulder issue and migraine.

It's unclear when Herro started feeling discomfort in his right foot. He posted a facepalm emoji on Thursday although it might not be related to his injury. He's averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Will Tyler Herro play against the Pelicans?

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans due to right foot discomfort. Herro is likely a game-time decision and will get evaluated by the Miami Heat's medical personnel before the game.

If Herro misses the game on Friday, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and newly signed player Delon Wright will get more playing time. The Heat are also expected to have Jimmy Butler back after he took some time off to deal with a personal family matter before the All-Star break.

How to watch the Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans game is on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will start at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Fans can also watch it online via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

