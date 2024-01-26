"Michael Jordan is not the GOAT" - Carmelo Anthony approves Kevin Durant's GOAT status ignoring 'ring culture' fuss

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant became a hot topic after talking about his place in the GOAT conversation. According to Durant, his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 is what fans usually bring up for not being in the debate, and he wants to be recognized as one of the greats.

Durant's career is filled with trophies, gold medals and records. KD is a two-time champion and a two-time Finals MVP and has been a consistent All-Star since his third year. However, even with all his accolades, many fans opt to leave him out of the conversation.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony had tons of battles against KD in the NBA. He's also had the pleasure of playing with him on the national team. He's aware of how great Durant is and shared his thoughts on the matter.

"I hate that s***. Like, I hate the GOAT talk," Anthony said. "He will arguably be the most pure score that this league has ever seen.

"How you not gonna say he's in the conversation with the GOAT? What is the criteria to being the GOAT? Is it six rings? If that's the case, then... Michael Jordan is not the GOAT. Bill Russell is."

Stephen A. Smith's take on Kevin Durant's GOAT status

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of the stars in the league. That includes Kevin Durant, who's always been scrutinized for his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. As the topic of where Durant is in the GOAT discussion, Smith expressed his thoughts on the star's greatness.

"I think you're one of the greatest ever," Smith said. "It doesn't just involve your athleticism, your basketball skills. It also includes leadership.

"That's how LeBron (James) got Cleveland in the Finals in 2007. That's how he got to nine straight NBA Finals. ... That is why you're not in the conversation."

Many have questioned Durant's ability to lead a team. With the OKC Thunder, they reached the finals just once and lost to the Miami Heat. Since his three-year stay with the Warriors, KD hasn't won a championship with the teams that he's joined.

Still, many fans should see him as a great NBA talent and not discredit what he's done for the league.

