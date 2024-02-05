Michael Jordan signature brand cheers Billie Eilish and J. Ivy for their Grammy wins

Michael Jordan's signature brand, the Jordan Brand, took to social media to congratulate Billie Eilish and J. Ivy for winning a Grammy. Billie Eilish won a Grammy for the Song of the Year for the "What I was made For" song in the Barbie movie. J. Ivy won a Grammy for the Best Spoken Poetry Album for his 'The Light Inside' Album.

"Dreams in flight" was the caption on the Jordan Brand's Instagram story for J. Ivy. For Billie Eilish, the caption was, "She was made for this."

Jordan Brand J. Ivy

Jordan Brand Billie Eilish

Michael Jordan's signature brand collaborates with J. Ivy, with Jordan Brand being one of his clients. Ivy has written quite a few promos to promote the famous brand. This was J. Ivy's second Grammy win.

Billie Eilish has a signature shoe deal with Jordan Brand. A Michael Jordan fan, Eilish has her own signature shoe named Air Jordan 1 KO, which fans can buy on her official website for $170. Jordan Brand also released the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 in 2021.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has collaborated with several famous artists, singers and actors as well as NBA megastars. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the current face of the company.

Michael Jordan's ex-wife shares excitement after winning first-ever Grammy award

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Jordan took to her official Instagram account and shared her excitement about winning a Grammy award for the first time in her career.

Juanita Jordan won a Grammy for the Best Theatrical Album for the "Some Like It Hot'' Album.

"Some Like it Hot won for best musical theatre album!!! If you didn’t see the musical on Broadway download the album," she wrote on her Instagram account. Once she received the award, she urged everyone to support live theater.

Juanita Jordan was co-producer of the "Some Like It Hot" theatrical play. She also owns a luxury boutique.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Jordan started dating in the early 80s. They got married in Las Vegas in 1989. They stayed together for 17 years, but got a divorce in 2006, with Juanita Jordan getting $168 million as settlement.

The Chicago Bulls legend and his ex-wife have three kids together. The couple went their separate ways after the split.

Jordan got married to Yvette Prieto in 2013 and have two kids together, Victoria and Ysabel, who were born in 2014.

The NBA legend and Hall of Famer and his ex-wife welcomed their first grandchild in 2019, as their daughter Jasmine has a four-year old son.

Jordan, who has won six NBA championships and Finals MVPs, is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all-time and is in the GOAT conversation with LeBron James.

