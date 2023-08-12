Michael Jordan takes his $8,000,000 “Catch 23” to compete in $10,000,000 fishing competition

At 60 years old, Michael Jordan still loves to compete. He has brought his "Catch 23" boat to a fishing contest in Ocean City, Maryland for the White Marlin Open.

"MJ's fishing boat is an $8 million custon 84-foot Viking wrappedin elephant print - and it costs $1 million annualyto operate," said Joe Pompliano on his Twitter account. "He'll be competing for $10 million in prize this weekend."

The six-time NBA champion just sold his majority share of the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion and Catch 23 is one of 400 registered boats looking to win the $10 million prize money.

This is the fourth time Jordan has participated in this five-day competition. Each team can go out and fish in three of the five days and has 30 different categories to compete in.

In four years at the White Marlin Open, Jordan already has big catches to boast, as the five-time NBA MVP reeled a 25-pound dolphin back in 2021.

Michael Jordan picked fishing as his new sport to help him learn patience:

"Now, the challenge is to calm those nerves. that is why I do a lot more fishing now," said Jordan in an interview with ABC's Australian Story back in 2021.

"I would have never thought I would get on a boat and go fishing, but the combination of patience and trying to catch a fish, trying to be patient. It's not gonna happen. You can't make it happen. You just got to be ready when it does happen.

"Those are all things that I think calms me down a lot more than if I'm playing any sport, if I'm playing gold or if I'm doing anything competitive because I think that's what I need. That's the therapy that I need to help soothe some of these competitive juices that I have."

Michael Jordan allows his $80 million yacht to be rented

Michael Jordan currently owns three yachts and he allows one of them to be rented to the public. The fee to spend a week on the $80 million boat is $850,000 a week.

The boat that Michael Jordan allows to be rented is vastly different from the one he uses for competitive fishing, which he purchased for $8 million.

