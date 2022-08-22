What boat does Michael Jordan have? Taking a closer look at the NBA legend's yacht

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. During his NBA career, he made a bit more than $90 million. However, his successful business portfolio has helped him reach billionaire status.

Being a billionaire has many parks and Jordan definitely knows how to enjoy them. Besides basketball, everyone knows that the NBA legend loves golfing. However, he also loves the open sea.

In this article, we will take a look at Michael Jordan's boats. The six-time NBA champion has a small fleet of vehicles that he enjoys spending time on.

Michael Jordan owns a superyacht

Jordan is well known for being a great competitor. This mentality helped him become the greatest player in basketball history and win six championship rings. However, it appears that the former Chicago Bulls guard still enjoys being at the top.

His biggest yacht is called Joy and its value is estimated at $80 million. The yacht was built by Feadship, a Dutch company that is famous for building high-end luxury yachts.

Jordan's boat has two 1,850-horsepower engines and is 70 meters (230 feet) long. Its cruising speed is 12 knots, while the yacht is capable of reaching a speed of 16 knots.

Since her launch in 2016, Joy has won many prestigious awards for its stylish design and incredible construction. The yacht is capable of accommodating 12 guests and has up to 19 crew members.

Joy is not only great for relaxing out in the open sea, it has many commodities guests can enjoy. Do you want to hit the gym while crusing? No problem! The yacht has a gym equipped with modern machines.

The yacht also offers you a badminton court and basketball hoop.

For those who like different kinds of entertainment, there is a beach club that includes a cinema space. This area is perfect for partying, playing music, or even playing video games on the large screen.

Michael Jordan's yacht also offers many wellness features. Besides the gym, guests can enjoy a spa, jacuzzi, and massages. Joy offers its guests amazing food as well, with a Michelin-starred chef onboard.

Lastly, those who decide to visit the yacht may also indulge in watersports, including jet skiing, scuba diving, water skiing, and more. For more information, you can visit the official website of Joy.

According to Playmaker, it costs $840,000 a week to operate the yacht, which sounds insane. However, Jordan's net worth is estimated at $2 billion in 2022, so this isn't a big issue for him.

Catch 23 is another yacht Jordan owns

Michael Jordan owns another yacht that he uses for recreational fishing. The yacht, called Catch 23, is 24 meters long (80 feet).

The NBA legend used it in the Big Rock Fishing Tournament, a non-profit tournament with a goal to raise money for local charities. Considering that Jordan is a well-known philantrophist, it's not surprising that he took part in this event.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar