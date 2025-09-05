  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan and wife, Yvette Prieto, seemingly look frustrated at Cowboys-Eagles NFL season opener amid rain delay 

Michael Jordan and wife, Yvette Prieto, seemingly look frustrated at Cowboys-Eagles NFL season opener amid rain delay 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:42 GMT
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Source: Getty
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Source: Getty

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were a part of a star-studded audience at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday to catch the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. However, the NFL’s season opener witnessed a stall in competition due to a weather delay, leaving Jordan and Prieto seemingly annoyed.

Ad

Cameras quickly found the power couple in the stands during the suspension as they waited for play to resume. Jordan didn’t look thrilled, while Prieto seemed equally unimpressed. The NFL shared the clip on social media with a caption that quickly made the rounds:

“weather delay? and MJ took that personally”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael Jordan’s presence wasn’t the only time his name came up during the night. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took the field, donning his new pair of Air Jordan 11 “Love Hurts” sneakers. After his first touchdown, Hurts impersonated Jordan, mimicking the Chicago Bulls legend’s iconic shrug as a celebration.

The game eventually concluded in favor of the Eagles, with the defending champions clinching a 24-20 win against their NFC rivals to kickstart the 2025-2026 season.

Ad

Jalen Hurts reflects growing friendship with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has long shown support for the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots, with many sources confirming the two teams as his favorites.

Jordan's presence at the Eagles-Cowboys game didn't suggest a shift in allegiance, but it may have been connected to his growing bond with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In recent years, the Chicago Bulls legend has taken on a mentor role for Hurts, and that relationship has steadily developed into a friendship. Earlier in the NFL offseason, Hurts reflected on what it has meant to connect with Michael Jordan.

Ad
"That's been a growing relationship and growing friendship," Hurts told ESports Insider. "And obviously the mentality he's had, what he's meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That's something I'm able to lean on.
"Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people. I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there.”

Jalen Hurts is coming off a season where he completed 68.7% of passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Apart from earning a 103.7 passer rating, he also led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications