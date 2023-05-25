"He doesn't come off as the nicest person" - Milwaukee Bucks guard believes Nick Nurse doesn't need to be personable

It didn't take long for the Milwaukee Bucks to let go of Mike Budenholzer after getting eliminated in five games by the Miami Heat. With the head coach position now open in Milwaukee, Nick Nurse has appeared as one of the top prospects to occupy the role.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday spoke with Ros Gold-Onwude on Amp's Sideline stroll with Ros regarding the recent developments concerning Nurse and the Bucks:

"Once you won the chip, you're kind of solidified. I think Nick Nurse brings a little bit of crazy to a team, in terms of how strategic he can be for games, and that's intriguing. He doesn't always come off as the nicest person, but you also don't need that if you're a good coach."

Similar to Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse was fired by the Toronto Raptors after losing in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls. Nurse coached the Raptors for five seasons with one championship and three playoff appearances under his belt. He also won the Coach of the Year award in 2020 and had a record of 227 wins and 163 losses in the regular season.

Budenholzer, on the other hand, coached the Milwaukee Bucks for five seasons with one championship under his belt. He has a record of 271 wins and 120 losses in the regular season along with 39 wins and 26 losses in the playoffs.

In the scenario that the Bucks do acquire Nurse in the offseason, it will be interesting to see how the Eastern Conference shifts. Nurse has a different approach compared to Budenholzer as one of the best defensive minds for a coach.

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst on the firing of Mike Budenholzer

On firing Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst issued a statement regarding the decision, saying:

"The decision to make this change was very difficult. Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee."

Budenholzer had two years left on his contract, which was worth approximately $16 million.

After securing the best record (58-24) in the league heading into the playoffs, losing in the first round to the eighth-seed Miami Heat was disappointing. Budenholzer was also criticized for a lack of adjustments during the series, especially after Jimmy Butler's 56-point explosion.

