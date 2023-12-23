Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert's status

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to start another winning streak after beating the LA Lakers on Thursday. The Timberwolves are set to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. On that note, let's look at the latest Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Dec. 23.

Minnesota has five players on the injury report – Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and Daishen Nix. Towns and Clark are listed as out due to injuries, while the three others have been sent to the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League.

Clark, who was drafted in the second round in this year's draft, is still recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered when he was with UCLA. Towns, on the other hand, is dealing with a sore left knee after exiting the Timberwolves' win over the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

The latest injury report means that Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves core are ready for the Sacramento Kings. Edwards seems to have recovered from his hip injury, while Gobert has not missed a game this season.

Saturday's game is also the first time Karl-Anthony Towns will sit out this season. Fans should expect Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson to replace him in the starting lineup.

Towns have been fantastic for the Timberwolves this season, finally learning how to play alongside Gobert. Edwards, meanwhile, has taken over the team as its first option and true superstar.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the entire NBA at 21-6 heading into Saturday. The Timberwolves have finally figured it out and are realizing their potential as a team centered around Anthony Edwards.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are having another solid campaign built upon the previous season. The Kings have a record of 17-10, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.

Saturday's game is also the second meeting between the Timberwolves and Kings this season. Sacramento is one of six teams this season to beat Minnesota, prevailing 124-111 on Nov. 24 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

De'Aaron Fox had 36 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for the Kings in the game, while Anthony Edwards finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Timberwolves and Kings have faced each other 128 times in NBA history, with Minnesota slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 68-61. They have also won six of the last 10 games against the Kings dating back to April 20, 2021.

