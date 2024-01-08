"More locked in than any warriors tonight": NBA fans hilariously remark at Porter Jr. gazing championship ring while Warriors get smoked

Otto Porter Jr. and the Toronto Raptors made the trip out to the Chase Center on Sunday night for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The weekend battle marked the first time Porter had returned to the Bay since he won a championship with the Warriors back in 2022.

Ahead of the Warriors and Toronto Raptors matchup, the Dubs made sure that Otto Porter Jr. received his championship ring in front of the Warriors fans, certainly much delayed. Steph Curry took the opportunity to greet his former teammate and present the ring in front of the crowd. It was a wholesome moment for Porter Jr., and he received his ring with a big smile.

However, what happened after Curry presented the ring to the Raptors’ player was bad for the Dubs. The Raptors had a blowout 133-118 win against the Warriors in four quarters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an X post, Porter was seen checking out the championship ring very closely with his phone’s flashlight. NBA fans had some hilarious responses to the video. Alluding to the Warriors getting smoked by the Raptors, one fan wrote:

"More locked in than any Warriors tonight."

Another fan wrote, “Only good thing I saw from the game.”

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Porter didn’t play in the game for the Raptors, as he is sidelined with a left foot injury.

Otto Porter Jr.'s role in the Warriors' championship run

Otto Porter Jr.’s minutes have substantially decreased since his first year with the Chicago Bulls. However, he has found his way to remain relevant on other teams he has been on since. The 30-year-old veteran joined the Warriors in the 2021-22 season, the same year the Dubs became champions.

Porter played 63 games for the Warriors and started 15 games under coach Steve Kerr. He averaged 22.2 minutes throughout the regular season and maintained an effective field goal percentage both from the floor (46.4%) and beyond the arc (37.0%). Porter averaged 8.2 points per game throughout the regular season.

In the playoffs, however, Porter’s efficiency from the floor got better. He averaged 5.4 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It was Porter’s only trip to the NBA Finals and the first championship ring of his career. The 2021-22 season with the Dubs was also the first time Porter Jr. made a trip to the playoffs since his time with the Washington Wizards, who drafted him in 2013.