Moriah Mills' comments on Zion Williamson: Exploring timeline of adult film actress' accusations

Zion Williamson is no stranger to being under the spotlight. He is usually either heavily criticized for his inability to remain healthy or lauded over his highlight dunks.

However, Williamson's most recent time under the media spotlight was not for basketball reasons but for off-court issues. The Pelicans star was under scrutiny due to the comments of Moriah Mills, an adult film star, pertaining to their private relationship.

Here's a look at the timeline involving Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills.

June 6 - Announcement of child

On June 6, social media influencer Ahkeema posted pictures on Instagram as an announcement that she and Zion Williamson were expecting a baby girl. The expected date of the child is Nov. 13, 2023.

Additionally, the social media influencer uploaded a video on YouTube, showcasing the gender reveal of the child and a look at the party itself.

June 7-11 - Enter Moriah Mills

Moving over to what transpired starting June 7, former adult film star Moriah Mills started tweeting in response to the baby announcement.

Mills was not pleased with it as she claimed that Williamson hid this behind her back.

Mills claimed that she was involved in a private relationship with Zion Williamson for three years after signing an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). It is a mandatory regulation required by the NBA for romantic partners on the road.

However, Mills also mentioned in her tweets that she signed the NDA under a fake alias to further the privacy of the relationship.

She also claimed that Williamson and Ahkeema only met in February of this year, leading her to believe that the NBA star was unfaithful.

Mills even mentioned that she was being harassed by Ahkeema's family members, as reported by Sportsmanor's Kedaar Vignesh. Mills even went on to call out Williamson for the harassment she experienced.

Mills even uploaded her text conversations with Williamson, where the NBA star apparently told her to delete all of her tweets in the span of two days. Mills went on to expose more of their private and intimate conversations, further damaging Zion Williamson's image.

June 20 - Twitter shuts down Moriah Mills' Twitter account

Throughout the span of the debacle, Zion Williamson did not issue any public statement addressing the accusations of Moriah Mills.

On June 20, Mills yet again called out Williamson, and this time in the form of a threat. She threatened to release an adult tape of Mills and Williamson if the Pelicans star was not traded.

In one swift motion, Twitter suspended her account, and has not been brought back since.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills

When it came to the Williamson and Mills issue, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had to get his thoughts out the way on ESPN's "Stephen A's World."

"I'm kind of pi**ed," Smith said, "because all I can think about is, you only played in 29 games last year. And you missed the season before that. And I've been wondering what the he** is taking so long to get healthy. Well, now I know."

In the three seasons that Williamson played for the New Orleans Pelicans, he has only managed to play a total of 114 games. During the 2022-23 season, Williamson only logged 29 games with 33.0 minutes per game. He averaged 26.0 points per game (60.8% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds.

