Moriah Mills gives Zion Williamson DNA test ultimatum: "It's passed 7 weeks"

Moriah Mills has extended her attacks on New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, posting a series of tweets on Saturday (June 10th). Mills posted screenshots of her chats and wire transfers she allegedly received from Williamson.

She's now warning him to take a DNA test for his unborn child with his girlfriend Ahkeema, who is also frequently getting attacked by Mills. Here's what the latter wrote in her latest tweet:

"It’s passed 7 weeks now @Zionwilliamson get a dna test now !!!!! Unless you lying to me again be a man and get a lawyer so she can get the dna test now she will try to drag it for 9months to get more money !!! You have enough money to get the early test !!!!!"

Mills has accused Ahkeema of negatively impacting Williamson's career. She claims they were in love, and she was cheated on. Mills also said she could be pregnant with Zion's baby, saying she is late. Her latest attack on Ahkeema is that she is trying to get money out of Williamson by faking that she's carrying his baby.

Moriah Mills calls out Zion Williamson accusing him of saving face even if Ahkeema isn't carrying his baby

Moriah Mills' relentless rants about Zion Williamson saw her make another bold claim. The adult star accused Williamson of lying even if the DNA tests showed that Ahkeema wasn't carrying his child. Here's what she wrote:

"I just feel like even if the dna shows you not the daddy you gonna do some dumb s**t to save face and pretend you the father @Zionwilliamson

"because you was kissing that h*e in video. that’s the type of guy you are just want peace and to make everything look good on paper. My thing is if you wanted a bm why go dumpster diving"

It certainly isn't the start Zion Williamson thought was coming his way as a soon-to-be ather at 22. The Pelicans star has already had significant troubles on the court due to his recurring injury issues, seeing him play only 114 games since his debut in 2019.

The off-court trouble he finds himself in is only going to take more toll on him mentally, especially as he looks to regain some confidence and momentum in his career.

