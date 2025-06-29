"Most of those guys I beat on in high school" - Pelicans' Derik Queen makes bold statement after fans slam front office for bold draft day trade

Maryland center Derik Queen is looking to prove his doubters wrong after the New Orleans Pelicans traded for him in the recent NBA draft. He is confident that he can deliver from his end despite the move being slammed by fans.

Ad

Queen, 20, was selected 13th in this year's draft by the Atlanta Hawks but wound up in New Orleans in a deal for the No. 23 pick (Asa Newell from Georgia), and a 2026 first-round pick.

Some Pelicans fans were not too high on what the team did, seeing the move as not worthwhile, particularly how the 2026 move may wind up high on the board, in effect using two lottery selections on Queen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the introductory press conference for the Pelicans' rookies on Saturday, Derik Queen shared that he is aware of all the outside noise surrounding his landing in New Orleans and is using it as motivation in proving his worth.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He said:

"Definitely [the criticisms are an extra motivation]. I don't think anyone in that class is ever going to be better than me... Most of those guys I beat on in high school... Just beat on them next year and make [Pelicans head of basketball operations] Joe [Dumars] look like a genius."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derik Queen played one year with the Terrapins before making himself available for the NBA draft. At Maryland, he averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36 games.

Apart from him, the Pelicans drafted Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 and got No. 40 pick Micah Peavy of Georgetown in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Pelicans executive Joe Dumars stands by decision to trade for Derik Queen

Like Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars is aware of the criticisms over their draft day trade. He, however, is standing by their decision and believes they made the right move.

Ad

He spoke about in the team's introductory press conference for their rookies, highlighting that what he has been hearing is no longer new, and they will do what they believe is best for the team.

The NBA great said:

"I've been doing this way too long to give credence to naysayers. I will say this, though. We're going to tread our own path here; we're not going to go by anyone else's playbook. These are the guys that we really wanted as Pelicans and we're super, super happy to have them here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

6-foot-10 Queen, who is at the center of the criticisms, is envisioned to shore up the team's frontcourt with his inside presence.

Apart from the rookies, New Orleans will also welcome one-time NBA champion Jordan Poole, who it acquired in a trade recently with the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package that included CH McCollum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More