NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Takeover Event: How to get a free 99-rated Dark Matter card

The Michael Jordan Takeover Event is coming up in NBA 2K23, and players will once again have the opportunity to add a Dark Matter card of the legend at absolutely no additional cost.

Season 8 has been popular for the players so far, with 2K Sports providing plenty of ways for the community to get special cards. Getting Dark Matter cards has never been easier, and once the upcoming Takeover event goes live, players will have one more additional source on their hands.

That said, there are a bunch of rewards players can get. These include consumables, which might be less valuable than special cards.

Nevertheless, let's look at all the available player items included in the Michael Jordan Takeover Event in NBA 2K23.

All cards in the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Takeover Event

While the Dark Matter Michael Jordan cards are the icing on the cake, other items are from the previous seasons. These might not be as valuable in Season 8, but they can help you complete your collections and expand your overall roster.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Starting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a MJ card or related item!



Available for 1 week Limited Time Event: Michael Jordan TakeoverStarting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a MJ card or related item!Available for 1 week pic.twitter.com/cqt9gc46Ya

Michael Jordan SG/SF - Deck the Hall - 82

Michael Jordan SG/SF - Silencer - 91

Michael Jordan SG/SF - Silencer - 94

Michael Jordan SG/SF - Silencer - 95

Michael Jordan SG/SF - Tis the Season - 97

Michael Jordan SG/SF - All-Time - 99

Michael Jordan SG/PG - Elemental - 99

Michael Jordan SG/PG - Hero - 99

Michael Jordan SG/PG - Invincible - 99

The Michael Jordan Takeover Event is by far the best of the lot that has been released so far in NBA 2K23. It has the highest number of Dark Matter cards, including the elusive Invincible variant.

The only thing you have to do is get wins in any game mode in MyTeam. The only exceptions are challenges and friendlies, as results in these two modes will not count.

There's no guarantee over what you could get from a Takeover pack. It could require you several tries for you to find a special card. Regardless, the Michael Jordan Takeover Event is a great free way to get additional items by simply winning games.

