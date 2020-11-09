NBA Draft 2020: Analyzing LA Lakers' options among the prospects as they contemplate keeping the 28th pick

With the NBA Draft 2020 around the corner, teams will be looking to spot and add the right talent in order to improve their roster and build for the future. The LA Lakers hold the 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2020, and it will be intriguing to see what the 17-time champions do with it. This article will evaluate the LA Lakers' options if they decide to keep the pick.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After winning a championship, the LA Lakers will be desperate to repeat the feat once again next year. The historic franchise has a busy offseason ahead, as they might lose Rajon Rondo to city rivals LA Clippers.

Having a primary ball-handler is an area that needs to be addressed, and this is something Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston can fulfill. Winston was one of the best players in college basketball this past season.

Although he'll be a bit undersized running point in the NBA, he has the experience needed to get minutes right away and could be a legitimate option for the LA Lakers in the NBA Draft 2020.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Another option in the NBA Draft 2020 for the LA Lakers' point guard position could be Oregon's Payton Pritchard, who plays the role Rajon Rondo did last season. Pritchard is rated very highly by the scouts, and according to a few mock drafts and reports, there is mutual interest between him and the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers might also lose the center duo of Javale McGee and Dwight Howard this offseason, with the latter becoming a free agent and the former unlikely to return on his current contract.

Rob Pelinka and the management can solve this issue by using their NBA Draft 2020 pick wisely, with Michigan State's Xavier Tillman expected to be available at the 28th spot. Tillman is defensive-minded and will fit in the Dwight Howard role of a traditional center beside power forward Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers have various options to look at in the NBA Draft 2020, but the LeBron James-led team will have to consider players who can fit the team in the first season itself, as the aim is to win a championship again.

Per source, projected NBA draft pick and JUCO POTY Jay Scrubb completed several of his measurements this evening:



Height: 6-foot-6

Wingspan: 6’9

Standing Reach: 8’8



Heat, Lakers, Pistons, among his October workouts👀 Same standing reach as SGA: https://t.co/0IeIUPMcqn pic.twitter.com/Y4x5Kw57n9 — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 5, 2020

